On a stroll through the Old Colorado City farmers market, you’ll find a little slice of garden that’s a feast for the eyes.
Eli Droege is there, overlooking his spread of succulents, air plants and cacti.
His table is covered with dozens of varieties that go well beyond the traditional two-armed green cactus.
There’s a red succulent that resembles a glassy spider. A fuzzy one that looks like cuddling caterpillars. Yellow and purples ones.
One of his favorites, and most popular, is called the String of Pearls. The quirky plant is made of threads of little green dots that overflow beautifully over a pot. Another, the Zebra Plant, has leaves with white stripes.
Droege loves them all.
“I love that I get to spend time with them,” he said. “It’s kind of nice. Of all the booths you want to be trapped in, the one with living plants is the best.”
And these plants are all his, he likes to say, until you buy them.
But, really, they’re up for grabs at SoCol Succulents, which Droege and his wife, Katie, started in May out of their Colorado Springs garage.
At first, Katie Droege said, SoCol Succulents was just a way to grow her husband’s hobby and “feed his succulent cravings.”
They began with a variety pack of 50 plants and sold them on Facebook Marketplace.
“We thought it would just be a small boutique out of our house and it just kind of blew up,” she said. “There was really a tornado of people interested.”
The family, which includes four young kids, now has two greenhouses full of plants and a “revolving door” of customers.
Eli Droege wonders if the popularity has something to do with the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve really found there’s a huge population of people trapped in their homes and want to beautify them,” he said. “And they want to interact with something that’s alive.”
As his wife pointed out, succulents are easier to take care of than pets.
SoCol Succulents has recently started selling its stock at six farmers markets per week.
And its stock of house and outdoor plants is plenty diverse.
“Each succulent has a different personality,” Katie Droege said. “So each person can find one they like.”
They get most of their plants from wholesalers in California and Florida and pots from local vendors, like Eli Droege and his dad. Katie and her husband are always on the hunt for unique options.
“I start to think, ‘I’m sure I’ve seen all the succulents,’” she said. “And then it’s like… Oh, that’s new.”
They’ll soon be able to breed their own succulents, too, after getting a certificate of nursery registration form the Colorado Department of Agriculture.
“We have a lot of plans for it already,” she said.
It goes back to Eli’s love of growing and being around the green stuff.
“There’s this reward of seeing someone’s eyes light up when they see a living plant,” he said.
His eyes light up, too, when he talks about his favorite thing about succulents: They’re survivors.
“I kind of have a soft spot for anything that can withstand extreme conditions and still thrive,” he said. “Maybe it wraps me up pretty well. During the toughest times, we have to try to stay alive.”
He’s always been a plant person. He got into propagating years ago with an elephant bush, a type of small-leaved succulent. He’d give pieces away as Christmas gifts. His friends turn to him when they need their succulents rehabilitated.
And within months of opening, it seems that SoCol Succulents is hit. He’s excited to keep it growing.