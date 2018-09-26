Herbs are the garden’s gift to a gourmand’s kitchen. Fresh herbs can take a dish from good to great. And if you’re enjoying a big bounty of herbs from your garden, fresh is best when it comes to cooking with them. But with the season about to change, it’s time to think about preserving those tasty darlings for the future.
We asked a few gardeners how they use the abundance of treasures grown in their gardens.
Michele Ritchie, local food systems program coordinator for Colorado State University Extension, El Paso County, has more than 21 types of herbs growing in her garden in Larkspur. She likes to make compound butters with them.
“I cream together softened butter with my herbs of choice,” she said. “Then I roll the softened butter and herbs into a log using parchment paper. You can package the compound butter in freezer-safe materials and freeze. They will keep about six to nine months, according to the National Center for Home Preservation.”
Her favorite way to use compound butter? To make roasted chicken, and she was generous enough to share her recipe.
Madalyn King started a company with herbs and flowers from her four raised garden beds.
“When my husband was deployed to Afghanistan, my mother came to help out,” she said. “I grew up helping my mother in her garden, so she helped me get my own garden started.”
She started with the basics: tomatoes, squash and beans. It wasn’t long before she ventured into the world of herbs.
“I began growing culinary and medicinal herbs and flowers,” she said. “I started drying them and making them into herbal infusions. I would steep and taste to get unique blends.”
King shared her tea creations with others, and the idea of making infusions for more than her family and friends blossomed into a business. She launched The Queen’s TEApothecary in 2015 and has not looked back. Although her business has grown too big for her to grow all her own herbs and flowers, she still maintains a few herbs for her personal cooking needs. Visit thequeensteapothecary.com to see the array of soothing teas she offers.
Mary Jo Campbell, who loves gardening, has found using her supply of basil for pesto to be prosperous.
“We were buying fresh basil at the grocery store and loved the fragrance and versatility of the herb,” she said. “But each time I tried to keep a plant going indoors, it would die. We started growing basil in our garden about 15 years ago and were amazed how well it did.”
She started making pesto for her and her husband.
“I found the recipe was on the back of a store-bought package of fresh basil, so there’s nothing secret about it,” she said.
But when she shared it with friends, they loved it too and wanted more. It wasn’t long before she started growing more basil to make bigger batches of the tasty condiment. She gained confidence in her product, got her cottage food license through CSU Extension, and launched her food company, Your Peak Energy. She’s perfected her production of basil pesto.
“It’s such a fragile leaf that turns brown quickly, so we learned not to let it sit wet when we harvest it,” she said. “At the peak of growth and before it goes to seed, we uproot the tallest stems, leaving the smaller plants in the ground. After a thorough rinsing, the stems get sorted by height and placed — roots and all — into vases, buckets or tumblers to dry out.”
When they are ready to make pesto, she assembles all the ingredients and starts snipping the leaves off the plants, trimming off anything bug-eaten or brown.
“This gives you a premium base without stems,” she said. “Because most recipes have Parmesan and/or Romano cheese, this is not something you ‘can’ or expose to heat. Freezing it in jars with a tiny drizzle of olive oil on top will keep it looking and tasting fabulous, even a year out.”
Visit yourpeakenergy.com for the recipe or to contact Campbell about buying the pesto.
