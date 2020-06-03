Raw berry coconut cream tart Raw berry coconut cream tart Yield: 8 servings 3/4 pound Medjool dates 2 cups hazelnuts (1/2 pound) 1/4 cup almond flour Gray sea salt 1/2 cup coconut oil, melted and cooled 11/2 cups (12 ounces) unsweetened coconut cream 2 tablespoons agar flakes or gelatin 1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar, plus more for dusting 12 ounces blackberries and/or raspberries Basil leaves, for garnish Procedure: In a medium bowl, cover the dates with water and let soak for 2 hours; drain. Pit the dates. In a food processor, pulse the hazelnuts until coarsely chopped. Add the dates, almond flour, a pinch of salt and 6 tablespoons of the coconut oil and pulse until the dough just comes together. Turn the dough out into a tart shell. Tamp into shell, until about ¼ inch thick. Freeze the crust until firm, at least 1 hour. Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, bring the coconut cream and agar to a simmer, whisking to dissolve the agar. Remove from the heat and whisk in ¼ cup confectioners’ sugar and the remaining 2 tablespoons of coconut oil. Scrape into a large bowl, cover and refrigerate until chilled and firm, at least 1 hour. Using a mixer, beat the coconut cream mixture at high speed until smooth and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Spread it all over the tart shell, leaving a 1/4-inch border, and top with the berries. Loosely cover the tart and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Dust with confectioners’ sugar and garnish with basil, if desired. Serve cold. Source: Gather Food Studio

Coconut & strawberry no-churn ice cream Coconut & strawberry no-churn ice cream Yield: 8 servings 2 cans coconut cream 2 tablespoons cornstarch ¼ cup maple syrup 1 teaspoon vanilla 4 cups frozen strawberries Procedure: Combine the coconut cream and the cornstarch together in a food processor. Whip to soft peaks. Remove to a bowl and set aside. In the same food processor, combine the maple syrup, vanilla and strawberries. Process the ingredients until they are creamy. Remove the ingredients to a bowl and very gently fold in the soft whipped coconut milk. Place the ice cream base in a container with a lid and freeze. Every 30 minutes, quickly remove from the freezer and whisk slightly. Do this for the first 3-4 hours. After 3-4 hours, the ice cream will be firm enough to scoop. Source: Gather Food Studio

Pressure cooker mixed berry crumble Pressure cooker mixed berry crumble Yield: 10 servings 5 cups assorted berries such as blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and strawberries, prepared as desired 1 tablespoon lemon juice 1 tablespoon granulated sugar 1 tablespoons corn starch 1/3 cup flour 1/3 cup brown sugar 3/4 cup old fashioned oats 6 tablespoons butter Low-fat whipped topping or ice cream, optional Procedure: Add berries to a large bowl. In a small bowl, stir lemon juice, granulated sugar and corn starch together. Add to berry mixture and toss berries to coat. Lightly mash berries. Set berries aside while making the crumble topping. In a medium bowl, add flour, brown sugar and oatmeal and mix to combine. Add chilled butter to the oatmeal mixture and mix using a pastry blender, fork or fingers until the mixture is "crumbly." Place berries into baking pan that fits inside of pressure cooker. Sprinkle crumble topping over the berries. Tightly cover with foil. Add one cup water to the pot of the pressure cooker. Place a rack into the pressure cooker. Prepare a sling by folding a 12-inch length of foil into a 3-inch strip. Place the pan of crumb-topped fruit in the middle of the sling. Brings sides of the sling up to cradle the pan and move pan into the pressure cooker. Cook on high pressure for 15 minutes. Let pressure naturally release. To crisp topping, place under broiler on high and broil until browned. Serve warm with low-fat whipped topping or ice cream, if desired. Source: Gather Food Studio

Easy Palisade peach chiffon pie Easy Palisade peach chiffon pie Yield: Serves 8 8 ounces Biscoff cookies, ground to crumbs ½ cup butter ½ cup sugar 1 teaspoon salt 3.5 gelatin sheets, bloomed ½ cup sugar ½ teaspoon salt 3 cup Palisade peaches, small dice 2 tablespoons ice cold water 1 cup heavy cream Procedure: Prepare the pie shell: Combine cookies crumbs, butter, sugar, and salt in a bowl mix together well. Spread the crumb mixture evenly in bottom and sides of a 9 inch pie shell. Bake the shell in a 350-degree oven for 8 minutes. Remove and let cool. Meanwhile, bloom the gelatin in ice water for 10 minutes. In a bowl, combine the peaches with the sugar and salt. Transfer the mixture to a pan over medium heat – remove the gelatin from the water, squeeze out all liquid and add to the peaches in the pan. Cook gently until the gelatin dissolves. Remove the peach mixture from the pan, add the cold water and set aside to cool slightly. In a stand mixer, whip the cream to heavy peaks. When the peach mixture is cooled enough to not deflate the cream, gently fold the peach mixture into the cream. Do not deflate the cream. When all is combined well, transfer the mixture to the prepared pie shell and refrigerate for 3-4 hours until set. Source: Gather Food Studio

Healthy low-fat brownies Healthy low-fat brownies Yield: 9 brownies 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce at room temperature 2 tablespoons butter melted 1 cup sugar 3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract 2 large eggs 1/2 cup all-purpose flour Procedure: Move a rack to the lower third of the oven and preheat to 325 degrees. Prepare an 8-inch square pan by lining it with parchment or foil. Stir the melted butter into the applesauce. If the applesauce is cold and the butter firms up, warm the mixture in the microwave for a few seconds until the butter is melted and the mixture is smooth. In a large bowl, combine the sugar and the applesauce/butter mixture. Stir together. Add the cocoa powder, salt, and vanilla, and stir until combined. Stir in the eggs. Sprinkle the flour over the batter and gently stir until just combined. Bake about 25 minutes. The center will be risen and the edges will be firm, but a toothpick inserted in the middle should be a bit wet when removed. If the batter on your toothpick becomes firm when cool, the brownies are done. Let cool completely. For best flavor, store these brownies overnight before eating. Source: recipeforperfection.com