Colorado Springs cooking teacher offers healthy eating series

If you’re on the lookout for cooking classes with a healthy theme, you’ll be seeing the name Emma Mitchell associated with two sets of offerings.
Mitchell, owner of Emm’s Co. Culinary Experiences, teaches her own “Lean and Green Cooking Community” series of monthly classes. For UCHealth, she teaches “Heart Healthy Community Cooking Classes.”
The “Lean and Green” class debuted April 28, and students prepared Thai-inspired pork lettuce wraps, infused water and a healthy dessert. Mitchell taught the meals alongside Cindy Kidd, a health coach who partners with Optavia, a holistic health and wellness program, to guide people to weight loss and long-term healthy habits.
According to the Optavia website, the program aims to help people achieve their goals through healthy habit creation, clinically proven plans and scientifically developed products, all reinforced by coaches who provide individualized support.
The classes, said Mitchell, are “meant as both a social connector and meal ideas for people who are wanting to incorporate healthy eating habits into their lives.” They’re open to anyone wanting to learn healthy recipes and find friends who are on a health journey.
“Long story short: Healthy goals plus friends equal a better chance for long-term healthy habits,” Mitchell writes in her Emm Co. newsletter.
Classes are limited to 12 people and cost $65 per person. Visit emmcoevents.com.
Mitchell will also be conducting a series of four monthly classes for UCHealth called The Heart Healthy Community Cooking Classes. The first one is “Pantry Possibilities” 6 to 8 p.m. June 7 at The Arc, 12 N. Meade Ave. The target audience is those who have had a heart attack in the past year or are living with heart disease.
“The common goal around Heart Healthy Community Cooking classes is to reduce fear that is holding people back from engaging in a heart-healthy lifestyle,” according to Mary Duran, the older adult program outreach manager for UCHealth Southern Region. “Many times, we grow up learning a certain way to eat with busy lifestyles that leave us choosing foods that are either highly processed or nutrient insufficient.”
Duran said Mitchell will be “breaking down those barriers of fear” with hands-on learning and education.
“What makes this class series unique,” Duran said, “is that participants will work in groups to engage with one another, creating social ties as well — letting the food be the catalyst for others to get to know each other, to build social connectedness while learning healthy habits. In addition, we will have UCHealth providers attend the classes to encourage and teach the benefits of eating in this lifestyle.”
Classes are 6 to 8 p.m. at The Arc. Following the June 7 class are: “Weekly Building Blocks,” on July 6, “Learning to Read Labels” on Aug. 2 and “Breakfast Grab & Go Meals” on Sept. 7.
Visit tinyurl.com/cbbjpxr6 or call 719-444-2273. Cost is $25 each. Class size is limited, and registration is required.
Contact the writer: 636-0271.