Monika Celly, who is well-known for the Indian cooking classes she teaches at Polka Dots and Curry, has just added wellness coaching to her offerings. She uses her background in Ayurveda, a form of holistic alternative medicine popular in India, and her study of nutrition to create a path to holistic health for her clients.
“I grew up in a family where Ayurveda was practiced on a daily basis and is still the way of life,” she said. “I studied Ayurveda and yoga in college while earning my bachelor’s in education degree. I learned all aspects of Ayurvedic cooking from my parents and grandparents.”
The Ayurvedic concept is based on uniting the self with the universe through five elements: air, water, space, fire and earth.
“These elements comprise our individual bodies and minds and … combine in different ways to form three different mind-body types or constitutions, which are known as doshas,” she said. “Everyone has these doshas — vata (air and space), pitta (fire and water) and kapha (earth and water) — but one is usually predominant.”
Once you learn which dosha that is, she advises you on what foods to include more of in your diet to become balanced with your other doshas.
“The goal is to keep our doshas balanced,” she said, which food can accomplish. “What we eat, crave and how we feel is directly associated with our predominant dosha.”
She offered some examples of dosha personality traits and food recommendations:
• Vata are full of creative and artistic energy, always on the go. They benefit more from warm, grounding foods that tame their airy and light personalities. They should eat more cooked root vegetables, ghee, olive oil, rice, wheat, bananas, avocados, dried fruit, warm dairy products, chicken, turkey, seafood, nuts and eggs. And eat less of cold foods like smoothies, raw veggies, and yogurts and beans.
• Pitta are leaders, teachers and competitors. They benefit from cooling, dense foods that calm their fiery digestion. They should eat more butter, ghee, coconut, grapes, lemons, melons, cherries, cucumbers, sweet fruit, green veggies and drink milk. And eat less sour, acidic, spicy foods fermented foods, tomatoes, pickles and coffee.
• Kapha are calm, grounding forces and nurturers. They benefit from light, dry and bitter foods that energize them. They should eat more chard, Brussel sprouts, broccoli, cherries, asparagus, and tart fruits, okra, pomegranates, peppers, garlic and spicy foods. And eat less nuts, seeds, dairy and raw vegetables.
Herbs and spices play a big role in the Ayurveda system, such as cardamom, cinnamon, cloves and ginger — which are found in chai tea, the beverage we sipped during the class.
“Masala chai tea is rich in powerful antioxidants because of the spices used to make it,” Celly said. “Ginger is known to have anti-nausea properties and helps to reduce inflammation and strengthen the immune system. Cardamom supports digestive superpowers, further boosting chai’s reputation as a potent stomach saver. And research shows cinnamon, an essential part of the chai blend, may help balance blood sugar and contribute to a healthy brain, perhaps even staving off Alzheimer’s disease.”
Celly offers free 45-minute health and wellness consultations. Visit polkadotsandcurry.com. She also has weekly cooking videos at facebook.com/polkadotsandcurry.