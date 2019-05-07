Need a Mother’s Day gift idea? How about a cooking class gift card? Colorado Springs is not at a loss for special cooking schools and classes.
Maybe Mom wants to sharpen pie-making skills. Gold Star Pies has that covered. Does she love dining at Indian eateries but finds the exotic spices too bewildering to try at home? Check out classes at Polka Dots and Curry. Or maybe she’s a polished cook but looking for more challenging dishes to whip up. That too can be accomplished in any number of professional classes.
Here are some details to help you choose the right class as a gift:
• Gold Star Pies, 447-5219, goldstarpies.com
Heather Briggs, owner and baker, runs a mobile food truck selling her award-winning pies. At her monthly cooking classes, she demonstrates how to make a pie, and then you make one of your own to bring home. Hop online to subscribe to her newsletter in order to learn more about the classes, times and location.
• Polka Dots and Curry, 6628 A, Delmonico Drive, polkadotsandcurry.com
Owner Monica Celly grew up in India and takes her students on a magic carpet ride through the exotic flavors of her homeland. Her classes are mostly hands-on, and she has simplified recipe processes to quickly create dishes that are full of flavor. She also has prepared spice kits for purchase, so you can repeat the recipes you learned at home. Her recipes include step-by-step photos to help you visually.
• Gather – A Food Studio, 2015 W. Colorado Ave., 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Chef David Cook and Cortney Smith, a seasoned culinary professional with extensive food knowledge, offer classes ranging from the basics to a professional series aimed at serious home cooks. Classes are small, usually six students, and most are hands-on.
• The French Kitchen Culinary Center, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
Owner Blandine Mazéran grew up in Lyon, France, the heart of French cuisine, so expect to find plenty of classes on classical French cuisine. Her staff also includes an expert Asian chef, a chef-graduate of Johnson and Wales and several others who broaden the class offerings. The classroom/lab is furnished with state-of-the-art Miele appliances.
• Chef’s Table Cooking Classes, chefstablecos.com
Owner Debra McVicker is a certified culinarian who graduated valedictorian of the 2001 class of the School of Culinary Arts at the Art Institute of Colorado. She offers classes covering all the basics of home cooking and limits each to four to seven students.
