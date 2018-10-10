It’s always a pleasure to take ethnic cuisine cooking classes, but sometimes it’s tough to find the unique ingredients needed to repeat the recipes at home. That’s when I jump on tours of ethnic markets when they’re offered by cooking school teachers.
In August, I scored two such tours. Here’s a look at the places visited and food discoveries made.
A taste of Mexico
Cortney Smith and David Cook, owners of Gather — A Food Studio, led the Mexican field trip and cooking class. It was a full day of exploration, cooking and making friends. The class started at 10 a.m. with coffee at the studio and a discussion of the recipes we would prepare together after shopping for ingredients.
We went to Luna Market, 280 S. Academy Blvd.; Carniceria Leonela, 3736 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; and Save-A-Lot, 3336 N. Academy Blvd.
“One of the other Mexican stores we wanted to go to on Maizeland is having some construction done,” Smith said. “So we decided not to go there, but found that Save-A-Lot, surprisingly, has a lot of Hispanic foods. They have a great selection of meats used in a lot of Mexican dishes, and the bakery is full of Mexican-style pastries and breads.”
As we read through our ambitious menu, Smith pointed out ingredients we needed to buy and which store had the better choice for each.
Here’s what we discovered:
• Mexican fruit cups, a zesty snack of watermelon, mangoes, pineapple, cucumber and jicama dressed with lime juice and a dusting of spicy Tagine spice.
The secret ingredient is the Tagine spice, and we found it at Save-A-Lot. The limes there are plentiful and cheap compared with those in regular grocery stores.
• Jalapeño and carrot escabeche, a vegetarian mixture of pickled peppers, onions and carrots that is the go-to condiment for Hispanic cuisine.
“This is a quick pickle,” Smith said. “The person making this recipe needs to be making it while the fruit snack is being prepared, so it will have time to develop flavors.”
I was glad to get this recipe for future reference. It’s so much better freshly made than the canned stuff I usually buy.
• Molcajete mixto, which combines classic ingredients such as carne asada (thin slices of grilled beef), chicken, chorizo and shrimp, and is served in a sizzling hot molcajete bowl topped with queso fresco (Mexican cheese) and salsa verde and served with tortillas. A molcajete is the traditional Mexican version of the mortar and pestle, made of stone.
For the recipe, we shopped for nopales (prickly pear pads), chorizo, queso fresco, salsa verde and tortillas.
• Tacos de canasta.
“In Mexico, they call these ‘sweaty potatoes,’” Smith said. “They are tacos on the go. Potatoes, poblano, guajillo and chipotle peppers in adobo are cooked together. Put into tortillas and wrapped in foil for traveling, they sweat or steam while you’re on your way someplace.”
It’s a tasty combination — and my new answer to breakfast burritos.
• Lengua tortas, beef tongue sandwich.
As a kid, beef tongue had been a regular for sandwiches. I loved the idea of making it with the Mexican ingredients. We used a delicious Bolillo (Mexican) bread from Save-A-Lot and smeared it with a sweeter mayo, sold at Mexican markets, that is now a regular condiment in my fridge.
For the sandwich, the tongue was cooked in a pressure cooker and then thinly sliced. It was placed on the bread halves and topped with a stewed bell pepper and onion mixture.
By early evening, we sat down to a delicious family- style Mexican dinner. I’d do the tour again in a heartbeat, but Smith says it will be awhile before they repeat this trip.
“There are so many other ethnic markets to explore, we’ll probably do an Asian or Middle Eastern tour before doing the Hispanic tour again.”
Visit gatherfoodstudio.com for a complete listing of classes.
A taste of India
Monika Celly, owner of Polka Dots and Curry, teaches Asian Indian cooking. She offered a free tour of the newly opened Adam’s International Market, 1822 Dominion Way.
“I wanted us to come to this market on Thursday afternoon because that’s when Fahad (Afeef, the owner) gets all his fresh veggies delivered,” she said. “This is the day Indians will be shopping, and before the end of the weekend, all these bins will be empty.”
She walked us through some of the veggies she uses in her cooking classes. Here is where you can find bargain prices on everyday produce. I learned from Afeef on a later visit that he often marks any unsold produce down 50 percent on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to make room for the fresh deliveries Thursdays.
It was amazing to see the selection of prepared Indian foods and breads in the freezer section. Celly pointed out the appetizers she would buy instead of making herself and the ones she would rather prepare at home. When it comes to sourcing nonwheat flours, this is a mecca for gluten-free dieters. In addition, the rice and tea selections are abundant, and spices are sold in small packets or in bulk.
Several of the shoppers on our trip invested in a spice box, which is central to Asian Indian cooking. The round tin holds several smaller round containers, which are filled with the spices you use for making curry. Celly helped each person personalize the spices for their box.
Celly does market tours periodically as students show interest.
Visit polkadotsandcurry.com for a complete list of her classes.
Contact the writer: 636-0271.