Mamposteao Rice

Yield: 8 servings

For the beans:

¼ yellow onion, julienned

1 teaspoon Gather Adobo Seasoning

Pinch crushed red pepper

¼ teaspoon cumin

2 bay leaves

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 cloves garlic, smashed

1 cup dried pink beans

2 cups chicken stock

Procedure:

Place all ingredients in a pressure cooker. Cook on high pressure for 40 minutes. Use quick release pressure, remove the cooked beans and liquid. Set aside.

For the Mamposteao Rice:

8 ounces ground chorizo

3 cups cooked white rice

1 tablespoon oil

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 yellow onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

½ jalapeno, seeded, diced fine

1 teaspoon annatto seeds

¼ teaspoon cumin

2-3 tablespoons chopped cilantro

1 recipe cooked pink beans

Gather Adobo Seasoning, to taste (this replaces salt & pepper)

Procedure:

Cook ground chorizo in a large skillet over medium high heat. Remove and set aside. Turn the heat down to medium low and add the oil and the annatto seeds. Cook the annatto seeds for 3-4 minutes so the color can release, do not let seeds burn. Remove the seeds and discard.

Return pan to medium high heat. Sauté the pepper, onion, garlic and jalapeno together until soft, 5-7 minutes. Season with adobo and cumin.

When the vegetables are soft, add the rice, the beans with the liquid, and the chorizo.

Serve immediately. Garnish with the chopped cilantro or stir it in if you’d prefer.

Source: Gather – A Food Studio