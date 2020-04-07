With many businesses temporarily closed and employees hunkering down at home, Zoom has become a go-to platform for holding meetings remotely. I hadn’t heard of the service until the coronavirus took hold.
Clever millennials Cortney Smith and David Cook, who own Gather Food Studio, are using Zoom to help keep their business afloat. Last month, they introduced “Gather Made,” online cooking classes offered daily via the app, to replace the regular in-store classes they had to cancel.
“Dave’s dad is a professor at Clemson (University) where they use Zoom to video-conference class,” Smith said. “We checked it out and thought it would be a way for us to continue teaching cooking classes during the virus shutdown.”
I registered for their first class, “How to Combat Isolation Eating.” To prepare, I followed the instructions they sent for loading the app onto my laptop. On the day of the class, I stopped at Gather Food Studio to pick up the ingredients I would need to make Pad Thai Noodle Salad and Green Goddess Bowls.
About an hour before class, I did some food prep, following the directions Smith and Cook had included with the recipes. Then I organized my equipment, opened the Zoom app and used a code to join the class.
Smith dominated the screen and three other students were visible from their kitchens in tiles along the top. While I wasn’t successful in getting my camera to display, my audio connection was fine.
Overall, the online experience worked well and stayed on schedule. There were a few pauses, but nothing so serious that instruction was missed. We ended up with two salads that easily fed three with leftovers.
The class with food included is $30; if you prefer to do the grocery shopping, the price is $20. Each class features two recipes that serve four. Visit gatherfoodstudio.com for information.
Contact the writer: 636-0271.