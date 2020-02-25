Laurie Carroll is one of the new chef instructors at Gather Food Studio, which offers an extensive array of cooking classes.
The class I attended was Carroll’s “French Bread Baguettes.” While I had taken a similar class at another school, I was eager to add tips to my bread-making toolbox. And I wasn’t disappointed as I gained several new-to-me techniques and thoroughly enjoyed Carroll’s style.
A former student herself at Gather, Carroll was inspired by those classes to follow her dream of going to culinary school, which she did after retiring from the Air Force. She graduated from Cookstreet School of Culinary Arts in Denver in 2018.
Carroll became obsessed with baking bread, a passion that remained very evident during her recent class. She was meticulously organized and precise in her directions — a key to all cooking but especially in baking — and turned the process for making perfect French baguettes into a slam dunk.
Carroll had prepared enough dough for each student to make three baguettes. We worked in pairs to make more dough, which we would take home to freeze or bake. We also whipped heavy cream to make butter and built another recipe for honey cinnamon butter.
Carroll happily shared details about the four basic bread ingredients: flour, water, salt and yeast.
Her preferred brand of flour for baking bread is King Arthur.
“Flour for bread is higher in gluten, which gives dough structure and traps the carbon dioxide gas given off by yeast, making the dough rise,” she said. “King Arthur Flour contains no bleach, no bromate and no artificial preservatives of any kind. Those chemicals are added to some flours to make the flour look whiter.”
King Arthur bread flour also features 12.7% protein content, which helps develop an elastic gluten web for strong structure. Water hydrates flour, which activates the flour’s gluten.
In Carroll’s class, I learned something new and interesting about salt.
“Salt controls the rate of fermentation by slowing down how quickly yeast consumes sugar in the flour,” she said. “This ensures there will be food left for the yeast when the risen loaf goes into the oven. There needs to be enough to produce one final large discharge of carbon dioxide, called oven spring.”
In a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, we mixed dissolved yeast, flour and water until most of the flour was picked up from the bottom of the bowl. Then we stopped the mixer, covered the bowl with plastic wrap and let it sit for 15 minutes. This process is called autolysis.
“The resting period between mixing and kneading gives the flour time to soak up all the moisture,” she explained, “resulting in better gluten formation.”
After the 15 minutes elapsed, we added salt and kneaded the dough in the mixer for three to four minutes. Then the dough sat another 30 minutes and doubled in size.
Carroll showed us how to shape baguettes into the typical long, skinny loaves as well as into a shape called epi, which resembles a stalk of wheat. To do this, use scissors to snip sections of the shaped dough partway through. Then arrange the cut pieces at 30-degree angles, alternating directions.
I never had done this but will do it regularly now. I love crunchy French baguettes, and the epi shape makes small, roll-like portions of bread, which increases the surface area that becomes crunchy.
I’ll keep an eye out for what classes Carroll offers in the future. After all, the healthiest, most economical and best-tasting meals are the ones you make yourself.
Details: 2011 W. Colorado Ave., 719-308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
