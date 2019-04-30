Colorado Springs cooking school chefs launch spice line

David Cook and Cortney Smith, owners of Gather — A Food Studio, are spicing up their cooking class business.
“We are starting a line of spice mixes and condiments,” Smith said. “We saw a need to help our students source ingredients we had used in our classes. Now they can buy spice blends and be ready to make recipes from class as soon as they get home. No shopping trips to several places before cooking.”
They call their new products Gather Ingredients, and they’re debuting with spice blends from their most popular class recipes: spicy taco, berbera (Ethiopian), dry ranch dressing, baharat (Middle Eastern), bold steak, Cajun, Baja blend, ibzar (Middle Eastern), chicken rub and za’atar (Middle Eastern).
What makes their spice blends better than what you can buy at the grocery store?
“There’s no MSG in our spices, and they have less sodium and no preservatives compared to national brands,” said Smith, who developed a line of spices for Chef’s Catalog before that store closed.
Cook added, “And the spices we use are fresher than most of the stuff at the grocery store. Ground spices at the grocery store are typically between three to seven years old. Our products are local and hand ground.”
The two have spent a lot of time sourcing and fine-tuning what goes into their products. Two of the condiments are sure to fly off the shelf: black garlic and preserved lemons.
“I bought a small fermenter to make the black garlic,” Cook said. “It can take up to six months for a fresh bulb of garlic to ferment and turn black. With the machine, I’ve gotten it down to 13 days.”
Black garlic has become the “it” ingredient for chefs. It looks like garlic gone bad, but it’s actually out-of-this-world sweet and with an earthy flavor finish, without the allium’s heat.
Cook recently taught a class featuring black garlic in two recipes: Black Garlic Sesame Chicken and 40 Clove (Black) Garlic Chicken. It’s a great addition to a simple vinaigrette.
“Because the flavor of black garlic’s flavor is mellower than fresh garlic, you need to use more of it in recipes,” he said.
Preserved lemons are a snap to make but, like the black garlic, take about three weeks before they’re ready. Buying a jar allows you to make a Moroccan tagine the same day you think about it.
Smith is known for her homemade mustards and plans to add those to the product list as well.
You can buy Gather Ingredients at Gather – A Food Studio, 2015 W. Colorado Ave. For hours, call 308-2992 or visit gatherfoodstudio.com. Cook also will sell the spice blends and condiments at farmers markets during the summer. He will teach other black garlic classes 6 to 9 p.m. June 13 and 27. Cost is $65.
