New pizza joints that have opened in the Springs recently have introduced us to several new styles of preparation. There’s the Roman (a hand-shaped oblong version), the Detroit (square made in a deep steel pan), the New Heaven (pizza with a white sauce) and the classic Neapolitan (which requires three days of fermentation for the crust and a wood-burning pizza oven).
Tackling these more complicated pizzas in your own kitchen can involve purchasing specialized equipment and imported ingredients. So today we’re focusing on the basics: how to make a simple pizza at home. Once that’s under your belt, you can move on to something more exotic.
To break down the making and baking, we turned to someone who teaches a class called Pizza Party at her cooking school: Cortney Smith, co-owner of Gather Food Studio and Spice Shop.
“My uncle owned a pizzeria when I was growing up,” she said, “so pizza is near and dear to my heart and one of my all-time favorite foods.”
The crust
The backbone of all pizzas is the dough for the crust. Smith doesn’t stick to just one dough — she has several from which to choose that may or may not involve rising time.
“I teach a variety of different crust techniques, from a classic yeasted to an easy weeknight one,” she said. “The classic yeasted is my favorite, but I do know that we don’t all have time to let the dough rise when we really want a pizza.”
That’s when she reaches for her recipe, which requires only three ingredients: flour, baking powder and Greek yogurt.
“I call it the easy weeknight dough because there is no rising needed, and it’s darn delicious,” she said. “It’s a great recipe for family pizza night, because kids can make it all on their own.”
And if you have a pizza party, you can even let your guests stretch and shape their own dough.
The sauce
“I make a simple sauce using San Marzano tomatoes for the best flavor,” she said.
San Marzanos are tomatoes from that area of Italy. You can get the canned variety at grocery stores. Smith carries a particularly good brand in her shop.
“My uncle’s sauce was oregano heavy and so is mine, since that’s the flavor profile I grew up with,” she said. “One of my favorite things about walking into a pizzeria is smelling oregano. It’s usually a good sign that I’m going to love the pizza.”
When adding it to the shaped crust, smear a thin layer of sauce to within a half-inch of the edge of the pie.
The toppings
Meats, sausages, cheeses, olives, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and pineapple. No surprise, the options are endless. If you’re having a party, set out a selection of any of those toppings so that your guests can create their own pizza adventure. It’s hard to decide when to stop on toppings. As a general rule choose three to five toppings for each pizza you create.
Mozzarella doesn’t count as a topping; it goes on most every pizza. Other cheeses like goat cheese feta or smoked gouda are accent cheeses that count as toppings.
Cooking it
Traditionally pizzas are baked in a 500-degree oven for about 15 minutes. But if you want to get more of a pizza parlor crispy crust, fire up the grill.
Get your grill good and hot; then, if cooking on the grates, use indirect heat. If you use a pizza stone, you should always look for either a flameproof pizza stone or one made from cordierite. Because you are using such high heat, less expensive pizza stones tend to crack in just a few uses. So it’s a good investment if you plan on making a lot of pizza on the grill.
No time to cook?
Order out! The city has lots of options, a bunch of which have opened in the past few years. One of Smith’s favorite places to go is Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana, which opened in 2017.
“Oddly, I go the direct opposite from my family’s pizza when eating pizza out,” she said. “There’s something to be said for the classic Italian crust and simple toppings. Plus, I could eat my own weight in their Calabrian chilis. I always order extra on my pizza.”
Roberto Calcagno is the owner and head pizzaiolo of Basil & Barley. He was raised in Liguria, Italy, where he “developed a love for Neapolitan pizza.”
“We say that to make Neapolitan pizza, you need flour, water, salt, yeast and passion,” he said. “I have been working in the industry since I was 19 and studied Neapolitan pizza in Naples. My first restaurant was in Manchester, United Kingdom.”
When Smith is looking for pizza to be delivered at home, she will dial up Slice 420.
“It’s a New York-style, which I also love,” she said.
A few others you may want to try for pizza variety include White Pie, inspired by New Haven, Conn., pizza parlors; Stellina Pizza Café, serving Roman-style pizza; and Detroit-style deep dish pizza at Decent Pizza Co. in the Ivywild School Marketplace and at Steel Pan P&P.
