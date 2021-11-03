Simple Weeknight Pizza Dough Simple Weeknight Pizza Dough Yield: 1 pizza 1 ½ cups flour 2 teaspoons baking powder 1 cup Greek yogurt ½ teaspoon salt Water, as needed Choice of toppings Procedure: In a bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Mix in Greek yogurt. Mix until a dough forms. If too dry, add water a very little bit at a time until dough comes together. Knead on the counter for 8-10 minutes or until elastic. Stretch onto pan or into desired shape. Top and cook at 500 degrees for approx. 10-15 minutes or until done. Source: Gather Food Studio and Spice Shop

Homemade Pizza Sauce Homemade Pizza Sauce Yield: 4 cups 28 ounce can San Marzano tomatoes 1 can tomato paste 1 tablespoon dry oregano ½ tablespoon dry basil 2 teaspoons garlic powder Salt, to taste (careful not to over salt as toppings will add salt as well) Procedure: Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until combined. Freeze leftover sauce. Source: Gather Food Studio and Spice Shop

Pizza Crust Pizza Crust Yield: 1 pizza 10 ounces flour 2 teaspoons salt 1 teaspoon yeast Pinch sugar 5-6 ounces of water 1 tablespoon olive oil, plus more for kneading Semolina, to bake Choice of toppings Procedure: Add warm water, between 100-110 degrees, to a measuring cup or bowl. Add a pinch of sugar to water, then add yeast and stir. Cover and let rest 10-15 minutes or until yeast blooms. In a mixing bowl, add flour, oil and salt. Mix together. Once yeast has bloomed add water/yeast mixture to the flour and stir together. With your hands pull it together until it forms a ball. The dough should be soft and sticky, but not overly sticky. If it is, sprinkle in more flour. Drizzle 1-2 tablespoons olive oil onto the surface that you are kneading on. Place dough onto surface and knead by hand for 10 to 20 minutes. Just remember the dough should be soft and slightly sticky. If it is overly sticky add a bit more flour. Too much flour will make a tough crust. Once done kneading, add olive oil to a bowl and rub onto dough ball. Place dough ball into the bowl, cover, and let rise for 8-12 hours. (You can use it after just 1 hour, but the longer rise will allow the yeast to ferment and have a more sour flavor). To Bake: Form dough, then dust surface of cooking sheet with semolina and place dough on top. Then add desired toppings and bake for 12-20 minutes, or until crust is well browned. Source: Gather Food Studio and Spice Shop

White Pizza with Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic & Herb Oil White Pizza with Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic & Herb Oil Yield: 1 pizza 1 recipe for pizza dough For the herb oil: ½ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus 1 tablespoon 4 stems fresh Italian flat leaf parsley 4 stems fresh oregano 2 stems fresh rosemary 2 stems fresh basil, plus 2 more stems for garnish 4 cloves garlic, sliced Pinch of red pepper flakes For the topping: 6-8 ounces mushrooms, shredded 1 cup shredded mozzarella Slices or small balls of fresh mozzarella Optional, Italian Seasoning to sprinkle and sausage meatballs Procedure: For herb oil: Add ½ cup olive oil to a sauté pan or skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic, parsley, oregano, rosemary and 2 stems of basil and cook until the herbs become crisp. Remove the herbs and discard, keeping slices of garlic. Remove from heat and let cool. Stretch pizza crust and dust bottom with semolina and place on pizza pan. Build the pizza by generously brushing with herb oil, dot with sliced garlic from herb oil, then sprinkle the shredded mozzarella. Add remaining oil to the mushrooms and toss. Top dough with mushrooms. Add fresh mozzarella to the top and sprinkle on red pepper flakes. If desired, sprinkle Italian seasoning and add sausage meatballs to the pizza. Bake at 500 degrees for 10-15 minutes or until crust is deep brown. Source: Gather Food Studio and Spice Shop

Blueberry & Feta Grilled Pizza with Caramelized Onions & Mint Blueberry & Feta Grilled Pizza with Caramelized Onions & Mint Yield: 1 pizza 1 recipe pizza dough or 1 premade raw pizza dough 1-2 tablespoons olive oil 1 red onion, julienned Pinch red pepper flakes 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar or balsamic glaze 1/2 cup feta cheese ½ cup ricotta 2 tablespoons preserved lemon, finely chopped 1 cup blueberries ½ cup mint, chiffonade Salt to taste Procedure: Preheat grill to between 500-600 degrees (medium to medium-high heat). Heat the olive oil in a medium pan over medium low heat. Add the onion and season with a pinch of salt to taste and red pepper flakes. Cook the onions until softened, about 3-5 minutes and stir in the balsamic, letting the onions caramelize. Remove from heat. Mix ricotta, feta and preserved lemons in a bowl. Stretch out pizza dough to the desired shape. Grilled pizzas are nice in more rustic shapes, oblong or not quite perfectly circular. Brush top side generously with oil. Set up all topping ingredients on a tray and take it with you to the grill. Place the pizza dough, oil side down, directly onto the grill grates. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Flip and top with feta. Spread the feta onto the top of the dough, add the honey caramelized onions. Sprinkle the blueberries on top. Close grill and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes. Remove from grill, top with mint and serve. Source: Gather Food Studio and Spice Shop