Heather Briggs, owner of Gold Star Pies, opened her Little Free (Cookbook) Library, 1109 N. Institute St., in 2019. It looks like an oven and is dedicated to the free exchange of cookbooks. It’s part of the world’s largest book-sharing movement with the purpose of building community, sparking creativity and inspiring readers. Her hope was that this library would encourage Colorado Springs to try new things in the kitchen and share food with others. And it has taken off. All are invited to participate. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Colorado Springs cooking enthusiast offers community cookbook library
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
