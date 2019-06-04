Tammy Maltby Melchisedeck has spent years encouraging women in her cooking classes to try new dishes and not be intimidated. She always has tips to keep things simple and try unusual ingredients, and she lets students feast on the delicious food while entertaining us with her bubbly personality.
In April, she taught a class in her “Start Simply Cooking” series, showcasing nine recipes for Easter alongside her friend and excellent cook Erika Van der Merwe. But first, Maltby Melchisedeck insisted that her more than three dozen students “put up your hands in the air and shout, ‘Let’s go!’” Once she was satisfied with everyone’s enthusiasm (it took us a couple of tries…), she reminded us that “food is great, but it’s just a tool to let others know ‘I see you and I’m glad you’re here.’”
And so it began. What follows are some of the dishes and a few tips for each.
7-Layer Greek Dip: A beautiful presentation of a jazzed-up store-bought red pepper spicy humus, topped with diced cucumbers, diced tomatoes, Kalamata olives and crumbled feta cheese with sun dried tomatoes. “Get yourself some big white platters for entertaining,” Maltby Melchisedeck recommended. “Check places like Bed, Bath and Beyond. You can find bargains. Food looks beautiful on white backgrounds.”
Baked Brie: “Buy extra brie cheese rounds at Costco and puff pastry sheets, and keep them in your freezer for speedy appetizers,” she said. Defrost the brie and pastry. Slice the brie in half, spread apricot chutney between the slices, wrap the stuffed brie in puff pastry and bake at 375 degrees for about 20 minutes.
Roasted Leg of Lamb: “This is a go-to entrée in my home country of South Africa,” said Van der Merwe. “Keep it simple with salt, pepper and fresh herbs.” She likes to buy boneless leg of lamb at Sprouts.
Spring Pear Salad with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette: “Salads should have five to seven colors,” Maltby Melchisedeck said. “It makes the salad beautiful and healthy. I’m a firm believer in making dressing from scratch. They are easy and taste so much better.”
Caramel Nut and Blackberry Pavlova: This is another South African specialty by Van der Merwe. “The secret to making this dessert is, don’t be in a hurry making the meringue. Fold the sugar into the beaten egg whites a little bit at a time.”
Coconut Cream Cake: “Bake and keep frozen cake layers in the freezer at all times,” Maltby Melchisedeck said. “You’ll always be dessert-ready. And a frozen cold cake is easier to frost.”
Maltby Melchisedeck and Van der Merwe plan a cooking class in late June to prepare for the Fourth of July. For all the recipes and a schedule of classes, visit tinyurl.com/yyvkbopp.
