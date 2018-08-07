Getting hooked up to an IV usually doesn’t bode well.
That’s not the case with hydration therapy, a health and wellness trend that has popped up around the country over the past couple of years.
Folks who stop by Revivology IV Hydration in north Colorado Springs often are in the market simply for rehydrating, maybe after a long weekend at high altitude or a Saturday night party that spilled into Sunday. Others come for specific reasons — to get pumped full of amino acid and mineral cocktails specially designed to improve the immune system, help heal chronic illnesses, reduce the march of time on the skin, aid with weight loss and better athletic performance.
“You really feel the effects when you’re actually in competition,” said Gerald Romero, 46. Last month, he won his division in the Barr Trail Mountain Race. The day before he competed, he received his first treatment at Revivology — The Champion, chock-full of fluid hydration, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, amino acids and prescription medicines — and noticed a difference in his performance.
“I had to take four months off due to injury,” he said, “and I’m also out of shape. It made me feel like I hadn’t taken as much time off as I did. It gave you that little bit of edge back.”
Owner Amy Neary opened Revivology in January and has served about 1,000 clients since. She turns over the dozen chairs in her spa a couple of times every day and is considering going to appointment only.
“On the East and West Coasts, it’s huge,” she said of IV therapy. Treatments start at $25. “We’re slower to embrace alternative or holistic remedies, but people are starting to see the benefit of preventive medicine and taking care of themselves from the inside out.”
Before treatment, you review your medical history with a member of the staff, which includes a paramedic and nurse. If you want high-dose treatments, such as vitamin C or glutathione, you’ll need to have an in- office lab test done and wait a few days for results to come back.
After the intake, you’ll relax back into one of the eight IV stations with black leather electric recliners, charging stations for your phone or laptop, and complimentary tablets if you want to catch the latest Netflix rom-com. Four VIP stations offer heated, full-body massage chairs and a cooling gel eye mask while your veins are pumped with elixirs.
And don’t worry if needles undo you. The staff can rub a numbing cream on your arm before inserting the IV.
“You don’t feel it at all,” said Neary. “It’s like pressure or sensation.”
Neary, who also owns and founded Any Lab Test Now, helped administer B-12 shots for years to clients who began telling her about vitamin therapy. Because she partnered with a physician, who is now Revivology’s medical director, her business can offer high-dose treatments that require a medical review. Other IV therapy outlets can’t always do that.
“It gives me the hydration I need so I’m not so tired,” said Lana Fore Bryan, who travels almost nonstop. She teaches gun-carry laws at seminars and workshops around the country and was home for only four days in June. “I’ve got so much more energy. I don’t feel jet-lagged. It has been a lifesaver. I just feel better. If I don’t do it, I feel worse.”
The therapy is said to be beneficial because its high concentration of vitamins and minerals bypass the gastrointestinal tract and go straight into the bloodstream. Ingesting pills doesn’t have quite the same effect, as they aren’t fully absorbed through the gastrointestinal tract.
The medical establishment, as you might suspect, is skeptical. A 2016 NPR story reported that physicians believe you don’t really need an IV, that a healthy gut can absorb all the nutrients you need from food and anyone who is healthy enough to drink fluids can get all the rehydration they need via their mouth.
A 2009 study suggested hydration therapy’s healing might be due to the placebo effect. Fibromyalgia patients were given vitamin- and mineral-enhanced fluids for eight weeks, while others received a standard saline solution. At the end of the study, all of them said they felt better, no matter which therapy they received.
Nonetheless, Neary believes liquid hydration also can make up for other issues.
“Our food sources are depleted of vitamins and minerals,” she said. “We’re giving you 100 percent absorption.”
After the treatment, which can take up to 60 minutes depending on the needle gauge and vein size, results vary. Romero felt good afterward but noticed the effects more during his competition. Bryan feels better immediately after her treatments.
“I feel great when I walk out the door,” she said. “If I feel run down, I come in, get a treatment and usually fly the next day. I feel great for four to five days on the road, come home and get it done again.”
