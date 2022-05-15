What might Jesus’ inner monologue have sounded like? How did Mary Magdalene feel about her relationships? What did Matthew think about the Sermon on the Mount?

These are the questions that preoccupy New York Times bestselling Christian novelist Jerry Jenkins, best known for his “Left Behind” series. The famous Colorado Springs author is on the cusp of releasing “The Chosen: Come and See,” his second novel in a series based on the popular TV series created and co-written by his son, Dallas Jenkins. It’s out June 7. His first novel in the series, “The Chosen: I Have Called You by Name,” based on the TV show’s first season, was released last year.

To celebrate the launch, Jenkins will speak, conduct a Q&A and sign copies of the book at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Focus on the Family’s Welcome Center. It’s free, but attendees are encouraged to register. Go online to focusonthefamily.ticketspice.com/the-chosen-book-signing.

“Part of the enjoyment of being a novelist is getting to be the characters as I write them: old, young, male, female, rich, poor, hero, villain,” Jenkins said via email. “I found myself deeply moved temporarily being Mary of Magdala, who in this story hides her identity and the shame of her life behind a pseudonym until Jesus calls her by name and redeems her. That powerful scene of her deliverance moves me every time.”

DETAILS What: Talk, Q&A and book signing with Jerry Jenkins for "The Chosen: Come and See," a novel based on season two of the TV series When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday Where: Welcome Center at Focus on the Family, 8605 Explorer Drive Price: Free, registration recommended; 531-3464, focusonthefamily.ticketspice.com/the-chosen-book-signing

“The Chosen,” a widely watched historical drama that debuted in 2017, is based on the Bible and the life of Jesus Christ and those he chose to surround him. Two of seven planned seasons have been released and are available online through Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Peacock and other platforms. The third season is set to premiere this year.

Jenkins’ books dovetail with the series, and to write them he watches each episode up to 20 times, while also paying close attention to the scripts. His job is to create even richer backstories for characters, as well as inner monologues, thoughts and feelings. And though some characters have been invented, as well as much of the dialogue, it doesn’t color outside the Bible’s lines. While the backstories are imagined, the Biblical events mirror Scripture.

It’s the richness and color born from the more fleshed-out characters of “The Chosen” that has made the show so popular, he believes.

“We’re no longer watching sacred paintings or statues come to life,” Jenkins said. “They speak normally, laugh, cry, joke, tease — emoting as we all do. The goal is that viewers see themselves in these people, so we can encounter Jesus the way they did and have the same transforming experiences they did.”

And as for giving his son writing advice, the son no longer relies on the father.

“It soon became clear the student had surpassed the teacher,” Jenkins said. “Filmmaking and novel writing are wholly distinct disciplines. We are mutual admirers and love to talk shop, and while he may humor me with a question now and then, I’m confident he no longer needs the old man’s counsel. And I couldn’t be prouder.”

