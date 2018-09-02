Nothing’s quite like the aroma of Pueblo green chiles tossed in a rotating wire barrel, blasted with a blowtorch, then doused with cold water. Watching the roaster jockeys work their magic with the fresh peppers is mesmerizing, and the smell is intoxicating. And it’s a reminder that fall is approaching, so it’s time to fill the freezer with plenty of peppery goodness to see you through the winter.
A good crop of our state’s famous Pueblo chiles is being harvested in fields right now, said Mike Bartolo, manager at the Colorado State University Arkansas Valley Research Center.
Bartolo worked on developing the Pueblo chile known as the Mosco, named after his uncle, Harry Mosco, who farmed on St. Charles Mesa east of Pueblo and grew green chiles from the Mira Sol pepper, the first grown in the area.
“My father gave me some of the seeds my uncle grew for many years, and out of this strain I began selecting for a chile that eventually was named Mosco,” Bartolo said.
His department continues to develop new varieties, and he’s working with local growers and county officials to raise the profile of the Pueblo chile.
“We introduced the Pueblo Popper a couple of years ago,” he said. “It’s like a little bell pepper that is perfect for stuffing. It’s not usually roasted. People stuff it with rice or other ingredients and bake them.”
The Giadone pepper will make an appearance this year, along with other chiles grown near Pueblo.
“It was developed by Pete Giadone on his farm,” Bartolo said. “It’s almost twice as high in heat compared to the Mosco chile, for those who like their chile hotter.”
Pueblo chiles of all varieties attract the attention of aficionados around the world. Its pungency ranges from 5,000 to 20,000 Scoville Heat Units, the measurement used to rank chile heat. Pueblo chiles are comparable to moderate jalapeño peppers and are usually a little warmer than cayenne peppers.
This time of year, Pueblo chiles sell like wildfire at farmers markets such as the one at Spencer’s Produce, Lawn and Garden Centers. Alice Robinson, co-owner of Spencer’s, suggests buying chiles before late-season demand and limited quantities boost the prices.
To help you find the heat profile to suit your preference, Robinson offers Quesadilla Day at the store, 1430 S. Tejon St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8. She and her staff make cheese quesadillas with different varieties of freshly roasted, Colorado-grown green chiles. You can sample from very mild to wildly hot before you decide which level is right for your tastes.
To learn what to do with a bushel of smoldering chiles fresh from the roaster, look to David Cook, who co-owns Gather – a Food Studio with Cortney Smith. The two have invested in a chile roaster and will show you how to get the job done at their chile roasting class from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28. For $45, you’ll see a chile-roasting demo and then head to the kitchen to make three recipes.
Can’t make it to the class? Cook offers some tips:
• Roast chiles on a grill over an open flame or under the oven broiler until the skins blister and turn black. Put the chiles in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Within about 10 minutes, the steam will lift the skins.
• Wear rubber gloves to take off the skins and remove the seeds and membranes. Gloves will protect you from getting capsaicin, the hot chemical in chiles, on your skin, which can be irritating. If you wear contact lenses, it’s best to remove them and wear glasses while processing the chiles.
• Never clean chiles under running water. It washes away all the flavor.
• Portion chiles into Ziploc or vacuum-sealed bags. They can be stored in the freezer for a year.
The best way to consume green chiles? In everything. They are great in egg dishes, stews, pork green chile (of course) or straight from the bag. As the capsaicin unleashes its fiery fury in your mouth and gives you an adrenaline rush and goosebumps down your back, reach for a beer and a shot of tequila. It’s thought to be the best known method to disperse some of the burn from your taste buds. Others recommend a glass of milk.
You decide. We won’t judge.
Baked Green Chile Omelet Yield: 8 servings 10 eggs 1/2 cup flour 1/2 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon baking powder 1 1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack or cheddar cheese 2 cups low-fat cottage cheese 1/2 cup melted butter 4 diced green chiles Procedure: Beat eggs, add flour, salt, baking powder, shredded cheese, cottage cheese, melted butter and green chiles. Stir well and pour into sprayed 9-by-11-inch baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until done. Source: recipe4living.com
Green Chile-cheese Cornbread Yield: 8 servings 1 package (8-1/2 ounces) cornbread/muffin mix 1 large egg 2 tablespoons butter, melted 1 can (11 ounces) Mexi-corn, drained 2 Pueblo roasted, chopped green chiles 1-1/2 cups shredded pepper Jack cheese 1/2 cup butter, softened 2 tablespoons honey Procedure: In a large bowl, combine cornbread mix, egg and butter. Stir in the corn, chiles and cheese. Pour into a greased 11-by-7-inch baking dish. Bake at 400 degrees for 20-22 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. In a small bowl, combine butter and honey. Serve with warm bread. Source: tasteofhome.com
