Want to create a culinary masterpiece that is easy, delicious and makes a meal feel like a special occasion? Head to the freezer section of the store and grab a box of puff pastry.
Never heard of it? It’s a delicate, light and flaky pastry (also known as pâte feuilletée) that can be used in countless ways. Butter layered within the dough creates dozens of flaky layers in a process called lamination. When the cold buttery dough goes into the hot oven, steam is released, causing all those layers to separate and the pastry to puff up several inches.
Getting the butter incorporated into those layers requires hours of chilling, rolling and folding. That’s why we give you permission to use a store-bought version. Honestly, most people would be hard-pressed to tell the difference between the packaged product and homemade.
Puff pastry is a lifesaver any time of year, but especially as we move into the busy holiday season. Having a package or two stashed in the freezer makes it possible to create a quick apple tart or a plate of mini-quiche appetizers at a moment’s notice.
Here are some tips from local chefs for using puff pastry to make showstopping sweet and savory dishes.
Read labels.
Not all puff pastry is made with 100% butter. Brands that are include Dufour Classic Puff Pastry and Trader Joe’s All Butter Puff Pastry. In addition, The French Kitchen, a culinary center in Colorado Springs, makes and sells puff pastry dough.
The most popular brand of puff pastry is Pepperidge Farm Puff Pastry Sheets, but these contain vegetable shortening and won’t have the same rich buttery flavor. But if that’s all you can find, it’s a fine alternative.
Mari Younkin, a retired executive personal chef, says, “You can purchase Dufour Puff Pastry at Whole Foods Market and Trader Joes. And, I do keep Pepperidge Farm puff pastry on hand and will use it in a pinch.”
Plan ahead.
The pastry will need to be defrosted before using, which is best done in the refrigerator overnight.
In a pinch, it can be thawed on the counter, but keep an eye on it. You want to catch the dough at the moment it is pliable enough to be rolled and shaped, but not so warm that it’s limp or the butter has begun to melt.
How to use.
Let’s count the ways. It’s yours to play with. You can get all chefy, like Hogan Ahrens, head chef at The French Kitchen, who created a pesto brie fondue tart. The homemade buttery, flaky puff pastry is filled with a house-made pesto and artistically shaped into twisted puffy triangles that are meant to be torn off and dipped into a wheel of melted brie. The staff makes this marvelous appetizer, which you can buy unbaked and then take home to put in the oven for serving nice and hot.
You can also wrap a wheel of brie in puff pastry and bake it. While this takes some know-how, it’s a crowd-pleaser and always disappears before you can snap your fingers.
Jennifer Denman, owner of Snowberry Bakehouse, has her own twist on pastry puff and brie.
“I make brie and herbed cranberry chutney turnovers,” she said. “It can be made in so many shapes and sizes and baked until golden brown. It could be a fun two-bite appetizer or a sweet and savory dessert drizzled with an orange sauce.”
Denman also makes vol-au-vents, which are small, hollow cases of puff pastry. They’re made by cutting two circles of rolled-out puff pastry. A hole is cut in one of them and that piece is placed on top of the other pastry circle. The bottom circle puffs up, pushing the hollowed-otr circle up as it puffs too. The result is a pastry bowl to fill. The circle of dough cut from the larger round circle is baked too. It puffs up and can be used like a lid to sit on top of the filled bowl.
“They always look fancy, but are super easy to make,” Denman said. “They can be a vessel for a savory or sweet filling like crab salad, mushroom duxelles (chopped and sautéed mushrooms), pastry cream and jam or chocolate mousse. There are endless possibilities.”
Another simple idea is making herbed Parmesan twists.
“They are salty, cheesy breadsticks,” Denman said. “Just cut strips of puff, sprinkle them with grated Parm, twist them a couple of times and bake.”
Younkin has even more ideas.
“I use puff pastry all year but especially during the holidays,” she said. “I make savory dishes like mini cordon bleu puffs, candied apple cranberry stuffed bries, beef Wellington and turkey pot pie. For desserts I like to serve raspberry and chocolate mousse Napoleons, apple strudel and a simple cherry cranberry turnover.”
Kristi Tutt, owner of Sour Patch virtual cooking classes, is a big fan of puff pastry and has more suggestions for speedy dishes.
“I love to use puff pastry and use it all the time in classes or when I get in a bind,” she said. “I always suggest using it in place of pie crusts for savory and sweet fillings. For a quick appetizer or bite at cooking demos, I mix cubed cooked chicken with garlic and herb Boursin cheese and make mini chicken poppers. They cook really well in an air fryer. I’ve also done them with leftover shredded pork and beef with barbecue sauce, red onions and mozzarella. For a fruit pizza, use puff pastry for the crust with pastry cream as the sauce topped with fruit. To make the fruit look pretty, melt apricot jam for a glaze.”
