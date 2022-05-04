Q&A: CHRISTINE ADRIAN MILLER

Question: Three words to describe you?

Answer: Happy, grateful, and strong

Q: Proudest moment as a chef?

A: James Beard dinner in New York

Q: Favorite ingredient?

A: Beautiful fresh produce and sea salt

Q: Most overrated ingredient?

A: Truffle oil

Q: Favorite local ingredient?

A: Green chiles

Q: One food you detest?

A: Canned meat, like Spam

Q: Foods you can't live without?

A: Artisan cheese

Q: Most embarrassing moment in the kitchen?

A: Cursing loudly forgetting I was in an open kitchen

Q: Favorite celebrity chef?

A: Eric Ripert

Q: What's your favorite knife?

A: Global vegetable clever

Q: Hardest lesson you've learned?

A: You cannot force people to feel they way you do about the task at hand

Q: Best food city in America?

A: New York City or New Orleans

Q: Favorite music to cook by?

A: Punk rock

Q: Favorite cookbook?

A: Baking with Julia

Q: What show would you pitch to Food Network?

A: Non-competitive cooking session with a group of chefs and set provided ingredients

Q: Weirdest thing you've ever eaten?

A: Geoduck clam

Q: Current Colorado Springs culinary genius?

A: James Africano

Q: You're making a sandwich - what's in it?

A: Nice ham, French ripe cheese, Dijon mustard, and arugula

Q: After-work hangout?

A: Home on my porch