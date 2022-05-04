Here’s a case of the apple not falling far from the tree: chef Christine Adrian Miller and her younger son, Albion Budney, a server and bartender.
They both earned degrees in psychology, but both found their passion and love working in restaurants.
They even worked together at Springs Orleans when Budney had graduated from college, mom as the pastry chef and son as the morning shift manager and a bartender.
Adrian Miller also made a name for herself by organizing a small group of chefs into a branch of a national organization, Chefs Collaborative. The nonprofit’s mission was supporting each other and doing food-related projects in the community.
One of the Colorado chapter’s highlights was when a group of chefs went to the James Beard House in New York City in 1999 to make a dinner featuring Colorado foods.
These days, Adrian Miller is semiretired, contemplating her next culinary move, but Budney is going strong at Uchi Denver, an upscale sushi restaurant, which is owned by Tyson Cole, a James Beard Award winner.
Christine Adrian Miller
The 54-year-old was the youngest of 11 children whose parents remained married until their deaths.
“I had a great childhood,” she said. “We were not wealthy but lived in a close neighborhood.”
Her dad worked as an engineer for the New York City school system. When the children were older, her mom worked part time as a teacher’s assistant in the same school system.
After graduating college, Adrian Miller worked as a case coordina tor at United Cerebral Palsy. But it was her love of cooking that took her in a different career direction.
“With my background in cooking large meals for my family, I decided to open a catering business,” she said. “From there I went to New York Restaurant School and graduated with a certificate in culinary arts in 1996.”
She worked at La Caraville, a restaurant in New York City that specialized in French cuisine, which in 1984, was named as one of the city’s best restaurants. She was there a year.
In 1997, she left New York with her husband and two sons, ages 8 and 3, for Colorado Springs, where her husband had family. She was happy for the change in scenery. She applied for a job at La Petite Maison, which she learned about while still in New York. Jeff Mervis, the owner of La Petite Maison, offered her the job.
“He hired me as a cook and quickly promoted me to executive chef,” she said.
“Christian, my older son, was never interested in restaurant work,” she said. “But Albie loved coming to work with me at La Petite. I would make bread dough, and he would stand on a milk crate and shape the dough into kid loaves for the children. He would tell Jeff to remind me to bake it for any kids who came to dinner.”
Mervis took a liking to Albie, too.
“Jeff showed him how to set the table,” Adrian Miller said. “He became the best 5-year-old table-setter you’ll ever see.”
She remained at La Petite Maison for six years. During those years Adrian Miller mentored several chefs, including Brent Beavers, who now owns Immerse Cuisine in The Payne Carter.
“I worked with Chris for nearly three years at La Petite Maison, as a line cook and then as her sous chef,” he said. “The list of things the chef taught me about food is a long and extensive one. She was huge in my development as a chef, teaching me finesse in sauce making. I learned how to focus on the detail of quality and texture as they relate to components of a dish. We would talk about food for hours. She is one of the local pioneers in bringing local farm produce to restaurants in town.”
When Adrian Miller left La Petite Maison she moved on to other projects and jobs.
“I helped open 32 Bleu,” she said. “When they closed, I took an executive chef position at Penrose Hospital and in 2006 came to the Colorado Springs Marriott, after they had done a complete remodel. I was there 6½ years.”
Not long after moving to the Springs, she and her husband divorced. Adrian Miller eventually met and married Jason Miller, the former executive chef at Springs Orleans who since 2019 has been the executive chef at the Colorado Springs Marriott in the Tech Center.
Albion Budney
Adrian Miller and her new husband didn’t want Budney to work in the kitchen, according to Budney. Still, he began working in restaurants during the summers when he was a student at Air Academy High School.
“My mom did help me get my first job at Garden of the Gods Country Club,” he said, which was when he was 16. “Over time I was always working in restaurants on and off throughout high school and college. I really enjoyed it. I found I had a lot of the skills necessary for being a good bartender/server. It came very naturally to me.”
He attended the University of Northern Colorado, where he got that psychology degree in 2016. He took a couple of jobs in his career field, but his happy place was in restaurants. While he likes to cook, he considers himself “a passionate home cook but not a professional,” he said.
He was the bartender at B&GC, an award-winning underground craft cocktail bar in the Halcyon hotel in Denver’s Cherry Creek area.
He stepped away from restaurants for a short time after the lockdown in 2020.
“I got an office job for about eight months,” he said. “I found myself terribly bored and wanting to get back behind the bar. My parents have always been an advantage to me in the industry because I’ve had a behind-the-scenes look for as long as I can remember. Some of my earliest memories are of days spent in the kitchen of La Petite Maison, hiding under tables in the dining room or ‘helping’ to fold napkins or knead bread.”
This year the mother and son will do something for Mother’s Day, but it will not be on the actual day.
“I will be working,” Budney said. “Having grown up with parents working in restaurants we never celebrated holidays on the actual day. I’ll do something for her but not sure yet what it will be. Maybe she and Dad will come to dinner at Uchi.”
Contact the writer: 636-0271.