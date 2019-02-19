Creamy dressings may taste dreamy, but for many people, the animal fat in the dairy and eggs can turn them into nutritional nightmares. Leave it to vegans to come up with some delicious work-arounds.
JL Fields, vegan cookbook author and Gazette restaurant reviewer, uses three favorite nondairy bases to make dressing: tofu, cashews and avocado.
“Silken soft tofu combined with garlic, lemon juice, herbs and water as needed in a blender creates a creamy, protein-packed dressing, turning a plate or bowl of vegetables into a hearty entrée,” she said.
If using cashews, she recommends soaking them in water for an hour or up to overnight and blending them.
Avocado dressings don’t require a blender.
“Take a very ripe avocado, scoop it out of the peel and add it to a bowl of raw kale,” she said. “Using your hands, massage the kale with the avocado and a pinch or two of salt and maybe even a little lemon or lime juice. The kale will begin to break down a bit, making it easier to chew and digest, and will become bright with color.”
Fields gives rave reviews to the dressings at The Burrowing Owl on the southwest side of town. The eatery is one of her favorite places to get dishes garnished or salads dressed with a nondairy dressing, such as its “amazing ranch.”
“We have a very simple, yet delicious ranch dressing,” emailed Cody Rilo, an owner of The Burrowing Owl.
“Some say it’s the best vegan ranch ever!”
His recipe is easy.
“We use Just Mayo, and then we add apple cider vinegar, almond milk, garlic, onion powder and fresh parsley,” he said.
Just Mayo is a vegan eggless mayonnaise substitute. Rilo also suggests subbing Vegenaise, Best Foods and Hellman’s Vegan mayos in recipes where mayonnaise is used.
Rilo has other nondairy substitutes to make dressings, dips and sauces at home.
“There are some great alternatives to the traditional ingredients,” he said.
“Tofutti makes a cream cheese and a sour cream product that tastes just like the dairy stuff. Any nut milks can slide into a recipe without most people noticing the difference. Almond and rice milks are a little thinner. Soy, oat and rice milks have a bit more viscosity.”
If you’re looking for some store-bought, ready-made dressings and dips, here are a few of Rilo’s favorites: Bitchin’ Sauce (all flavors), Honest Stand Cheese Dips and the ranch and blue cheese dressings from Daiya and Follow Your Heart.
Cook’s Illustrated test kitchen chef Andrea Geary cracked the secret of tasty nondairy dressing in her article “Creamy Dressings, Hold the Cream.” She went with cashews for a “wonderfully creamy and neutral colored base.”
But taste testers there noticed the alliums from the fresh garlic, onions or shallots; it turns out, these can change over time and give the dressing a sharp flavor.
The solution? Use powdered or dehydrated products.
“These products yield more consistent flavor than garlic cloves and onions,” she reported.
Chefs at The Broadmoor’s Natural Epicurean restaurant simply puree blueberries with acai pulp for a creamy, tangy-sweet vinaigrette that is tossed with kale for the delicious Inspiration Point Hiker’s Salad.
So, where’s there a will to cut animal products from the diet, there are many ways to get the job done — without sacrificing yummy flavor and creamy texture.
Cowboy Caviar Salad
Yield: 4 servings
1 large tomato, diced
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 green bell pepper, diced
1 small red onion, diced
1 (14.5-ounce) can black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained
1 (14.5-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 (14.5-ounce) can yellow corn, rinsed and drained
2 avocadoes, pitted
2 tablespoons lemon juice (about 1 small lemon)
¼ cup unseasoned rice vinegar, apple cider vinegar, or white wine vinegar
1 teaspoon dried oregano
½ teaspoon salt
8 cups loosely packed leafy greens (kale, spinach, arugula, or romaine lettuces), divided
Procedure:
In a large bowl, combine the tomato, peppers, onion, black-eyed peas, black beans, and corn. Set aside.
In a blender, puree the avocados, lemon juice, vinegar, oregano, and salt to make a creamy dressing.
Into each of 4 wide-mouth quart jars, spoon about 2 tablespoons of the dressing. Add about 1¼ cups “caviar,” followed by 2 cups leafy greens. Seal the lids tightly.
Storage: Place the jars in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Tip: If you’re prepping for just yourself, consider making only two salad jars and then use the remaining “caviar” for snacks this week; it’s great on tortilla chips.
Source: “Vegan Meal Prep: Ready-to-Go Meals and Snacks for Healthy Plant-Based Eating,” by JL Fields
Lemon Cashew Dressing
Yield: 2 cups
1/2 cup filtered water
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 cup raw unsalted cashews, soaked and drained
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste
¼ teaspoons garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon sea salt, plus more to taste
Procedure:
Throw everything in your blender, and blast on high for 30 to 60 seconds until smooth and creamy. Tweak lemon juice, garlic, and salt to taste.
Source: theblendergirl.com
Acai Pomegranate Vinaigrette
Yield: 2 cups
1/4 cup of acai purée
1/8 pint of blueberries
1/4 cup pomegranate vinegar
1/2 tablespoon honey
2/3 cup vegetable oil plus 2 tablespoons
1/4 cup hot water
Salt and pepper
Procedure:
Put first four ingredients in blender and purée. With motor running, add the oil in a slow steam.
Add water if it gets too thick. Taste and adjust seasoning. Store in the fridge until ready to use.
Source: The Broadmoor