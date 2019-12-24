As you celebrate the holiday, stop and think about the chefs who got up early, not to open presents with their families but to clock in to cook for customers.
It’s one of the less glamorous aspects of the hospitality industry. Restaurant owners, chefs and staff work most weekends and holidays. There are dozens of eateries open on Christmas to greet customers. So how do those workers balance their work schedules around holidays so they can still celebrate with family and friends?
Several local chefs shared their memories of Christmases past and their solution for having the best of both worlds.
James Africano
Executive chef and owner of The Warehouse
“Christmas and the holiday season have been a blur for the better part of my adult life,” said Africano. “The hospitality industry thrives for the few weeks leading up to Christmas, leaving most of us scrambling to be prepared for our personal lives. Kids, spouses and extended family too often take the back burner to what seems an endless frenzy of preparing for and serving guests.”
His best Christmas memories are from his childhood.
“Christmas Eve was always special for me,” he said. “Growing up Catholic, we rarely went to a Christmas Eve Mass unless me or a sibling were participating in the service. My mom always made turkey noodle soup with the carcass and scraps from Thanksgiving, simple and perfect for a chilly December evening. Then came cookies and fudge — sugar cookies of all shapes and sizes; pecan crescents, buttery and coated in powdered sugar; Rice Krispies Treats; and lemon bars topped with streusel. We could only have a few, but then we got to open one gift before heading off for a restless sleep.”
Africano cherishes a the memory of one particular Christmas Eve with his family at The Warehouse.
“It was our second year at The Warehouse as owners,” he said. “We had booked a graduation party in the gallery, and they wanted to stay until midnight. As things quieted down around nine o’clock, Shaundy (his wife) went home and got the kids. We also have a tradition of letting them open one gift before bed on Christmas Eve. We sat in the lounge of the restaurant, and they opened their Christmas pajamas, also a tradition.”
Everyone was pretty giddy from the excitement of the night, he said, and after they got home, they sat in the living room and opened all of the remaining gifts — “laughing and carrying on well into the morning. Probably my favorite family Christmas ever.”
Heidi Trelstad
Pastry chef and owner of Chef Sugar’s Cakes and Confections
“One of my favorite holiday memories is making cut-out cookies and decorating them with the family,” said Trelstad. “We made everything from scratch, and we would bake them and then set them out in the snow to cool before decorating them. We lived in Wisconsin and always had several feet of snow, so in just a few moments the cookie sheet would be cool enough for us to decorate. We always made a big mess, but had tons of fun creating and of course eating them.”
She also has fond memories of being a secret Santa for less-fortunate families, a tradition her family has continued.
“We would select a family to bless,” she said. “And we would put together gifts for each person in the family, as well as groceries and goodies to provide a full Christmas experience. Then we would drop everything off on their doorstep and ring the bell and run before they saw who it was.”
When it comes to food, she reaches for recipes from her parents’ heritage and has created her own special treat for Christmas Eve.
My family is very close, and we have many traditions and lots of foods that are must-haves,” she said. “On my mom’s side, everyone is German and Polish, so of course lots of desserts and hearty dishes with potatoes and meats. On my dad’s side, we have some Norwegian traditions and typically always had lefse with butter and cinnamon sugar sprinkled on top. One of my favorite things to make, which has become one of my own additions to our holiday feast, is a batch of French onion soup for Christmas Eve.”
Jay Gust
President and executive chef at Ascent Restaurant Group, which includes Pizzeria Rustica and Tapateria
Gust has done his share of working on holidays, but now that he is in charge of day-to-day operations of his eateries, he closes them to let staff enjoy the day with their families.
“The holidays are trickier for chefs and restaurant industry staff in general,” he said. “It can be tough to spend holidays with friends and family when the city is full of people visiting and celebrating. Most kitchens require all-hands-on-deck, whether it be a buffet, brunch or dinner. Most restaurants don’t allow requests off during these busy times.”
Before he was in charge of staffing for his own restaurants, he came up with an idea to build staff friendships and look out for those who were far from family on holidays.
“Some of my fondest memories were doing what we called the Orphan Christmas,” he said. “I would host anyone who worked at our restaurant who didn’t have family engagements for deep-fried turkey and all the fixings. We rarely were able to celebrate on the holiday itself, but enjoying one another’s company and getting in the festive spirit always left me ready to go back to work feeling refreshed.”
When he became president of the restaurant group a couple of years ago, time off for holidays changed.
“The first time I was truly able to enjoy a holiday on its date was when I took over Pizzeria Rustica and Tapateria,” he said. “I’m proud to be able to offer the opportunity to celebrate the holidays to my staff, and I will always close my restaurants on Thanksgiving and Christmas and uphold a family-first value.”
This Thanksgiving, which he spent with his family, he made the turkey using a sous vide process, which involves cooking the bird in temperature controlled water for 30 hours before deep-frying it in peanut oil.
“It was tender and crisp,” he said, “by far the best turkey I have ever made and our new family tradition.”
Supansa Banker
Award-winning chef and formerly corporate chef at The Wobbly Olive
Banker grew up in Thailand as a Buddhist, so she didn’t celebrate Western holidays. But when her family would go into Bangkok, she would see Christmas trees everywhere in shopping malls. She began collecting more holiday memories in her travels to Europe and the United States.
“My favorite memory was in St. Barths, the island in French West Indies,” she said. “We get together with all our friends every year for Christmas Eve to eat and drink in the beautiful five-star hotel there.”
Other memories come from her time living in Germany.
“Every town has a Christmas market that you can stand outside and drink Gluhwein (spiced warm red wine) while it is snowing,” she said. “And then when I lived in Milan, Italy … I cannot forget taking a break from shopping to have some bubbles and fresh oysters, and then going back for more shopping.”
Her first Christmas in America was in Michigan in 2001.
“I picked out a big beautiful tree and decorated it, wrapped presents, and watched Christmas movies,” she said. “I went to bed eager for the next morning to see if Santa would come. The morning came and, ‘Yes,’ I screamed, ‘Santa is real! He was here and left lots of presents!’ ”
Banker is married to Rich Hayes, a police officer who also faces the challenges of holiday work. But they have found a solution.
“Every year when I was working in restaurants I didn’t get out of the kitchen until 11 p.m. or midnight,” she said. “And Rich normally works on Christmas Eve and Day. We were so sad to miss our family fish dinner.”
But now, she said, “Rich makes sure he has Christmas off. He has been able to make that happen the past two years.”
Last year, she added, “we made a tradition of inviting family and friends for dinner and to open presents on Christmas Day. That’s what we hope to continue doing.”
Contact the writer: 636-0271