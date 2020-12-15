Everyone knows this year’s holiday season is going to be different — which is all the more reason to treat yourself well with some beautifully presented, high-quality treats. I’m talking about charcuterie boards artfully arranged with upscale meats, cheeses, crackers, nuts, olives and condiments.
Charcuterie is perfect for a light meal, afternoon snack or appetizer. While it is a grand way to pamper yourself, a stunning-looking cheese and meat board makes an impressive gift. You can purchase them at several places in the Springs, some that also include cocktails and wine options with their charcuteries.
Bramble & Brie Charcuterie Co., 2727 N. Cascade Ave. (in the Lincoln Elementary School Redevelopment), specializes in charcuterie boxes and is new to Colorado Springs. The business is the brainchild of Jennifer Denman of Snowberry Bakehouse (at the same location), Niki Scott and Patti Brunk.
Imported salamis and cheeses, house-made seasoned nuts, sourdough crackers, jams and spreads are stylishly arranged in a box with a plastic window and tied with a French wire ribbon and a few stems of greens and flowers. Boxes range from $15 (single serving) to $90 (six to eight servings).
Bramble & Brie also sells Christmas tins filled with house-made cranberry jam, a pistachio-crusted cheese ball, cranberry pecan crisps and snowball cookies. There are two tin sizes: 6-inch (one to two servings) for $22 and 9-inch (three to five servings) for $58.
For details, visit brambleandbrie.com.
Other places offering charcuterie boards for takeout or delivery include:
• Almagre Venue and Bar, 2460 Montebello Square Drive. The “Holiday Essentials Package” includes cheese and charcuterie, chocolates from Bonbon Bombardier, and choice of a Holiday Cocktail Kit or Wine Duo for $85. The “Christmas Eve and Day Essentials Package” offers the same plus a pop tart box from Snowberry Bakehouse and your choice of coffee from Hold Fast Coffee Co., for $115. The “New Year’s Eve and Day Essentials Package” throws in a few more things, for $145. All packages serve four. Visit almagrecollective.com and click on “Shop.”
• The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, has “Sip & Snacks Boxes” available for takeout from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. For $40, you can select one of two boxes. The “Large Mezze” includes falafel, hummus, raita, harissa, marinated vegetables, crudité and grilled pita with a bottle of house wine. The “Chef’s Board” has artisan cheeses, cured meats, pickled vegetables, mustard, candied nuts, fruit, and garlic crostini with a bottle of house wine. Details: 598-8667, facebook.com/TheMargaritaAtPineCreek.
