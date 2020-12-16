If you traditionally host a huge dinner for Christmas, chances are not as many people will be gathering around your table this year. But that doesn’t mean your showstopping recipes need to be tucked away. A beautiful, mouthwatering meal for four or even two is still possible.
True, you probably want to forget the traditional festive crown rib roast, which calls for two full pork racks and serves 20. Instead, go with a small rib roast with about two to three ribs. It’s plenty for serving four to six, with some left over for sandwiches. Another option is roasting a couple of Cornish game hens. Seared duck breast is another seasonal tasty choice.
Even more festive looking and delicious is beef Wellington. Traditionally, this consists of a beef tenderloin wrapped in layers of pâté or duxelles (a finely chopped mushroom mixture), prosciutto and puff pastry, and then baked. It’s elegant, showy and meltingly delicious, and has become an iconic example of an English holiday dish.
Eric Viedt, business partner and chef at The Margarita at Pine Creek, gave us some tips for making a smaller beef Wellington.
“I’d recommended using a2-pound center cut tenderloin for a Wellington that would feed about six people,” Viedt said. “I sous vide the beef so I get a perfectly medium-rare roast. You could also do individual Wellingtons with beef filets, but I would still sous vide them too.”
Sous vide is a method of cooking in which food is placed in a plastic pouch and cooked in a water bath for a longer-than-usual time at a precisely regulated temperature. It takes some specialized equipment, which the home cook may not have or care to invest in. We turned to delish.com for a method of cooking the tenderloin in a heavy skillet for today’s recipe, which gives the beef color, depth and flavor.
For the duxelles, Viedt uses a mixture of cremini and other gourmet mushrooms. The mushrooms come from Patru Dumitru, who owns Microvora, a mushroom and microgreens farmer downtown. Viedt sautés the finely chopped mushrooms with shallots, some tomato paste and other seasonings until they get a little caramelized; they’re then cooled.
To assemble the Wellington, he cuts two pieces of plastic wrap the length and width of the tenderloin that extends about 2 inches wider and longer that the piece of beef. Then he rolls puff pastry into a rectangle that is about an inch less than the width and length of the plastic wrap. He places the puff pastry in the center of the wrap and spreads the chilled mushroom mixture over the puff pastry. He places the tenderloin to one side of the puff pastry and uses the plastic wrap to lift and roll the roast with the puff pasty to make a pastry covered log. He tucks in the ends to enclose the tenderloin. The wrapped tenderloin gets a chill in the refrigerator. When he is ready to bake, the plastic wrap is removed and the bundle is ready.
James Africana, owner and chef at The Warehouse Restaurant, loves to cook fowl for holiday meals.
“A couple of my favorite smaller entrees are Cornish game hens and roasted duck breast,” he said.
He provided his go-to recipes for maple and cider glazed Cornish game hens with apple cranberry stuffing and roasted vegetables (which serves two) and pan roasted duck breast with lingonberry glaze, roasted Brussels sprouts and wild rice pilaf (serves four).
The holidays may look a little different this year, but these entrée ideas along with a few side dishes will make your holiday meal one to remember.
