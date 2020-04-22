You can’t put your arms around just anyone these days, but what about wrapping your hands around an ooey, gooey, crispy grilled cheese sandwich? It’s so universally loved that the entire month of April honors it.
What could be simpler to make? You really don’t need a recipe; even a child can slap one together.
The classic method is to first smear one side of two slices of white bread with soft butter. Place a couple of slices of American cheese between the unbuttered sides of the bread. Then place the buttered side of the sandwich on a medium-hot griddle or skillet. Once that side is toasted, flip it over and toast the other side until the cheese has melted.
For young chefs, there’s a slick toaster method that eliminates the need for a griddle or skillet: Toastabags. These are little bags made from polytetrafluoroethylene (a material similar to Teflon). You don’t need butter. Just put the slices of bread and cheese in the bag and pop it into the toaster. The sandwich comes out with crispy bread and gooey cheese — a speedy snack without all the cleanup. Bags are washable and reusable up to 50 times.
For something a little more daring, we turned to a couple of restaurant chefs who serve up unique concoctions.
Corey Hoff, executive chef at Cerberus Brewing Co., inherited chef Mark Lefevre’s award-winning recipe for smoked brisket grilled cheese sandwich when Lefevre left the same position to move to Montana. The sandwich has been on the menu since the day the brewery opened three and a half years ago.
“We can never take this off the menu,” Hoff said. “We’ve sold over 50,000 since we opened.”
The sandwich is big — monstrous, actually — a thing of beauty that is amazingly delicious. Thick slices of sourdough bread made by local Delicias Bakery are smeared with house-made gruyere beer mustard and topped with a pile of juicy smoked (for 24 hours) brisket, crispy fried buttermilk onions, grilled Anaheim peppers and a handful of fresh arugula.
Honestly, there’s enough food for two people.
The Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar is another place to find a popular twist on grilled cheese sandwiches.
“Our five-cheese grilled cheese sandwich is a fan favorite,” said Joe Fonocone, an operating partner. “We start with a sturdy sourdough bread made by Aspen Bakery in Denver and work from the inside.”
Between slices of the bread are layers of cheddar, Swiss, mozzarella and jack cheeses. The outside of the bread is spread with garlic butter, and the top and bottom are pressed into grated Parmesan cheese. The sandwich is toasted on a grill until the inside is nice and gooey.
If that’s not enough, Fonocone suggests an extra indulgence by adding “crispy bacon or our famous candied bacon.”
Get the idea?
Leave that same-ole, same-ole thinking behind and check out the wide range of breads, cheeses and add-ins that are out there. At a time when we could all use a good hug, gets yours from one of the original comfort foods.
Contact the writer: 636-0271