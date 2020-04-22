APPLE CHEDDAR BACON GRILLED CHEESE APPLE CHEDDAR BACON GRILLED CHEESE Yield: 1 serving 2 slices thick-cut bacon 2 slices whole grain bread 1/2 apple, core removed and thinly sliced 2 slices extra sharp cheddar cheese, deli cut about the size of the bread 1 tablespoon butter Procedure: To make it faster, cook bacon in microwave. Line plate with paper towel and place two bacon slices on it. Put another paper towel on top of bacon and microwave for about 3 minutes. Set aside. Preheat electric nonstick griddle to 300 degrees or nonstick griddle pan over medium-high heat. Assemble sandwich by layering first slice of cheddar, sliced apple, bacon and last slice of cheddar on first slice of bread. Close it with second slice of bread. Grease griddle liberally with butter and brown sandwich on first side for 2 minutes or so. Press it down as it cooks so that it adheres together. Flip it over to brown on the other side for another 2 minutes or until golden brown. Source: jeanieandluluskitchen.com

PUEBLO CHILE GRILLED CHEESE WITH STRAWBERRY JAM PUEBLO CHILE GRILLED CHEESE WITH STRAWBERRY JAM Yield: 1 serving 2 slices white or wheat bread 2 slices sharp cheddar cheese 2 teaspoons strawberry jam 1 to 2 small/medium sized roasted green chilies 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature Procedure: Begin by heating cast iron or another heavy pan over medium-low heat. While pan is heating, peel and seed chilies and cut off stems. Spread 2 tablespoons butter on one side of each slice of bread, making sure butter reaches to edge. Melt remaining butter in heated pan and, once it has melted, place one slice of bread, buttered side down, in pan and place one slice of cheese on bread. Place chilies on top of cheese, then place second slice of cheese on top of chilies. Spread jam on remaining slice of bread (on side without butter) and place on top of sandwich. Press down on slightly. Allow sandwich to cook for about 5 minutes per side, watching heat carefully and adjusting as necessary. Once cheese is melted and bread is a deep golden color, transfer it to cutting board and let it sit for 2-3 minutes before cutting in half. Source: setthetableblog.com

STEAK AND MUSHROOM GRILLED CHEESE STEAK AND MUSHROOM GRILLED CHEESE Yield: 2 servings Olive or canola oil 3½ ounces shiitake mushrooms, sliced very thinly Salt and pepper 1 clove garlic, pressed through garlic press 4 slices sourdough bread 3 tablespoons softened, unsalted butter, for bread 1 cup shredded gruyere and Swiss cheese blend (or other favorite cheese) 8 ounces either flank steak or rib-eye steak, grilled, and sliced thinly Procedure: Place a large, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, and drizzle in a bit of the oil; once it gets hot, add mushrooms and allow them to sauté for a minute or so before adding generous pinch of salt and pepper. Once mushrooms become golden brown, add clove of garlic and stir, and once that becomes aromatic, spoon mushrooms from pan and set aside. Butter one side of each piece of bread, and place buttered side down; add about ¼ cup of shredded cheese to slice of bread, then top with some of the sliced steak, plus some of the mushrooms, then another ¼ cup of cheese over that; place another piece of bread on top, and butter the side that is facing you; repeat this with another sandwich. Preheat oven to the “warm” setting, or 200 degrees, to keep sandwiches warm. Place skillet over medium-high heat; once it becomes hot, add in one (or both, if you have room) of the sandwiches, buttered side into the pan, and press with a spatula; allow the bread to grill on the first side for about 4 minutes, or until golden brown and crisp, then flip and grill the same way, using spatula to press the sandwich down, until golden and crisp on the other side, and gooey and melted in the center. Keep warm in oven until ready to serve. Source: thecozyapron.com