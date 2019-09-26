Supansa Banker, an award-winning chef, helped organize the first Vittles for Vests event in 2017. Proceeds from the grazing dinner support the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs by paying for tactical vest packages from SHIELD616, Medical Trauma Kits and other items police need.
“Chef Supansa Banker will be leading the efforts as she has for the past two years,” said Nicole Magic, executive director of the foundation. “We have chefs from many restaurants committed to providing wonderful ‘vittles’ for everyone to enjoy.”
Banker, who is on medical leave, has these chefs in the lineup: Kim Santos, owner of Junior Chefs; Robert Brunet, owner of Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen; Suwanna Meyer, owner of Chaang Thai; Ben Patterson, with Sodexo; and Victor Matthews, owner of Black Bear Distillery.
For $75, enjoy food samples paired with wine at the Garden of the Gods Club International Health and Wellness Center, Three Graces Room, 3314 Mesa Road, 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 6. Buy tickets at tinyurl.com/y4o6uqlm or at the door.
Marriott culinary update
At a relaunch party for the Colorado Springs Marriott, 5580 Tech Center Drive, guests got a glimpse of some updates to the hotel and a sample of new food options on the way.
Executive Chef Jason Miller and Sean Owens, food and beverage director, have added Brad Matthews as executive sous chef. Matthews worked at The Broadmoor before joining Whole Foods Market as the meat manager for the past 12 years.
The new culinary team pulled out all the stops with tasting stations and bars on the patio, in the hotel lobby and in a new meeting room, which had been a lounge. True to Miller’s pledge in July when he came to the hotel, he had sourced virtually all the food for the party from local Colorado farms, ranches and cheese makers. The tables were loaded with sliders made with local lamb and cheeses from Colorado dairies, and, of course, Pueblo green chiles spiked several appetizers, including a delicious pimento cheese dip on house-made potato chips.
“These dishes are some of our creations we’re thinking of adding to the new menu,” he said. “The former menu was way too large to be practical. It was impossible to execute consistently. Our first order of business is to finish the room service menu. Then we will focus on the restaurant and bar menus.”
Details: 260-1800, facebook.com/Coloradospringsmarriott
Wine the night away
The Michael David Winery dinner at Paravicini’s Italian Bistro, 2802 W. Colorado Ave., starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Franco Pisani prepares burrata with tomatoes and peaches, lobster risotto, sliced beef tenderloin, shrimp scampi and pumpkin tiramisu, all for $75. Freakshow chardonnay and Freakshow Red will be the featured wines. Details: 471-8200, paravicinis.com.
Home, sweet home
The Early Connections Learning Centers Gingerbread and Jazz event takes place at The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., in the West Tower Rocky Mountain Ballroom, 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 2. This marks the 25th silver anniversary for the popular event. For $150, you get a four-course dinner, signature cocktails, live music, dancing and the Gingerbread Masterpiece Challenge. Details: 632-1754, earlyconnections.org.
Shuttered
Al’s Chicken & Waffles, 721 N. Academy Blvd., has closed. It had opened in December 2018.
