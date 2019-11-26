Colorado Springs chef teaches uses for healthy black garlic

Ever heard of black garlic? It’s the processed offspring of white garlic with more health benefits and a richer flavor than its kin — impressing not only chefs but those who study it.
Chefs love black garlic because of its slightly sweet and earthy flavor finish, without the allium’s heat. It’s similar to roasted garlic in texture, making it easy to blend into sauces and spreads. Scientists, meanwhile, have learned enough to deem it a superfood.
I learned more about this from a recent cooking class at Gather Food Studio.
“It’s way off the charts for antioxidants,” said David Cook, co-owner of Gather Food Studio, who makes and sells black garlic. “If you’re not feeling well, getting a cold or have a queasy stomach, you should eat it.”
Antioxidants protect the integrity of cells and have been linked to delaying signs of aging.
Cook learned to make black garlic after deciding to add it to the store’s lineup of spices.
“I bought a small fermenter to make the black garlic,” he said, adding that it’s not really fermented because no bacteria or yeast are used in the process. “It can take up to six months for a fresh bulb of garlic to turn black. With the machine, I’ve gotten it down to 13 days.”
White garlic turns into a stunning onyx color while in the humid conditions where it eventually caramelizes, transformed by the same Maillard chemical reaction that gives browned meat its deep flavor. The sugars and amino acids produce melanoidin in the process, turning the garlic black.
The aging process amplifies garlic’s traditional health properties, which include fighting a cold, reducing blood pressure and detoxifying the body of excess metals. But black garlic is capable of even more.
A 2009 study on aged black garlic, published in Nutrition Research and Practice, found it had higher levels of antioxidants than its white counterpart and could be used to prevent complications from Type 2 diabetes.
Black garlic also has high concentrations of the compound s-allyl cysteine, which has been found to lower cholesterol levels. Additional research found decreased levels of lipids and cholesterol in rats that were fed a diet of black garlic.
Cook taught a class on black garlic recently where we learned some delicious ways to include it in dishes, such as hummus, baba ganoush, drinken noodles, a scallop dish, and Niapolitan-style pizza. A dish we didn’t make at class, but one of my favorite ways of using black garlic, is 40 Clove (Black) Garlic Chicken. Cook has adapted the recipe for the pressure cooker, which reduces the time of preparation considerably. The recipe follows.
Visit gatherfoodstudio.com for upcoming classes. You can buy jars containing two large bulbs of black garlic for $6.
