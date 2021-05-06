Eric Brenner, co-owner of Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St., has opened Blue at Red Gravy, which is a cocktail lounge in a room behind the Red Gravy kitchen. The cozy space has been freshened up with comfy seating and lit with dimly sparkling chandeliers. There’s a curved open seating bar and a stage for live music.
“As a chef with a music background, I am passionate about the music industry. Last year shed a light on the fact that musicians have experienced significant pandemic-related hardships and made me realize our community needs more venue space to support these artists,” Brenner said in a press release of the inspiration to create the lounge.
The menu features small plates to pair with signature cocktails.
“We are starting with a small menu,” he said. “We have a cured meat plate, a cheese plate, white bean hummus and marinated olives. So far, guests have just been drinking, so we will add to the menu as demand rises. We plan to do meatballs in Parmesan broth, like Italian wedding soup but more about the meatball than the soup. The seating is not great for fork and knife food so it will be more finger foods like a cocktail party.”
Hours for the new venue are 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.
“We are considering requests for private use of the space Sundays through Wednesdays,” he said.
Details: 635-7661, facebook.com/redgravyco.
Cajun comeback
Phil Duhon is planning to resurrect his former Oscar’s Oyster Bar, which he closed in 2019.
“I’ll call the new location Oscar’s Patio Bar with the same Oscar’s Oyster Bar logo,” he said.
The new Oscar’s will be at 112 N. Nevada Ave. He’s shooting to open May 26 with hours 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.
“There will be 20 draft beers, po-boys, oysters, oysters Oscar, wings, burgers, gumbo and pizzas,” he said. “A lot of the drafts will be 2-4-1’s like when I first opened the first Oscar’s in 2003. There will be live music on the rooftop and our original ‘hangover’ breakfast on weekends. There’s a very large covered sidewalk cafe, too.”
Bar, food truck, speakeasy mashup
The former Blank Canvas Café & Studio, 103 S. Wahsatch Ave., has been transformed into three businesses. The upstairs cafe space has become The 555 bar by owners of the former Triple Nickel Tavern. The kitchen is operated by Chuck and Mary Ann Thomas, owners of Munchies 719 food truck. The food truck is still rolling, too. The downstairs space is now Fritzy’s Speakeasy, run by the owner of the former Zodiac. There’s a totally new vibe in the place. The front area of the building has a new inviting patio area.
The Munchies menu has vastly increased from the small offerings on the truck. “There are 59 items on the menu,” Chuck said. “For breakfast, lunch and dinner.”
You’ll find basic egg dishes, avocado toast, waffles for breakfast and hearty options like chicken n’ waffles or chicken cordon waffles for lunch and dinner. There are salads, soups, tacos, sandwiches, pizza and desserts.
“The Cure is a favorite,” he said. “We’re selling a ton of tacos and the pizzas are popular too.”
The Cure ($9) is eggs cooked over hard, roasted garlic, cheddar jack cheese, pepper jam, bacon and avocado on sourdough bread.
The full menu is served all day for takeout or dine-in. Dine-in customers are seated in the bar area. Hours for Munchies is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Details: 822-5997, munchies719.com.