The saying “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade” could apply to Luis Young’s path.
At 31 Young is the chef de cuisine at The Broadmoor Penrose Room, Colorado’s only Forbes five-star and AAA five-diamond restaurant. This is a major accomplishment for any chef, especially someone who is such a young Turk. But the years leading up to this honor came with some bumps, starting early on. At age 3, he was diagnosed with nephritic syndrome, a disease that affects the kidneys.
He managed the disease with a strict no-salt diet during his younger years.
“I remember clearly the impact food can have in your life. I was just coming home after a long stay at the hospital,” he said. “My family was having soup. I looked around the table. Everyone had liquid in their bowls. Mine was a dry soup – no broth. I just had vegetables because the broth had too much salt. I decided to do something about this. Maybe be a doctor to find a cure for this disease.”
He soon discovered there was more than one path to a solution.
“That same summer when I was about 12, because I was very sick I spent most of my time watching cooking shows on television. I decided I could cook for myself using herbs and vinegar for flavors to substitute for salt.”
He started “playing around with food,” which led him to enroll in the Culinary Arts Academy in Panama City, Panama, where he grew up.
“I took classes in culinary fundamentals,” he said. “I decided I wanted to go in the direction of fine dining. I wanted to work in the best restaurant in Panama owned by chef Fabien Migny.”
When Young was about 13, he began calling Migny in hopes of landing a job.
“But he would never come to the phone. I did that every day for two to three months. One day, I decided to show up at the restaurant. I waited on the steps until I saw his car pull in. Finally I got to talk to him, and he gave me a stage position.”
Staging, pronounced “stazhjer,” is an unpaid internship test when a cook works briefly in a chef’s kitchen to learn and be exposed to new techniques and cuisines or to gain a position there. He spent the next 1½ months working in pastry at Fabien’s restaurant, then returned his focus to graduating high school.
Despite ups and down with his health, Young continued to pursue his culinary dreams and at 19 went to San Sebastian, Spain. There he worked with Martín Berasategui in his Three Michelin Star eatery in Basque country.
Meanwhile, his family had moved to Miami, and Young returned there from Spain at 21 to enter Johnson & Wales University to earn a culinary degree.
Yves Payraudeau, one of Young’s culinary instructors at Johnson & Wales, has fond memories of the young culinarian.
“He is still to this day the best student I have ever had the pleasure of teaching over 15 years at Johnson & Wales University,” Payraudeau emailed. “What I was impressed the most about was his resolve. He showed up early, stayed late, asked for extra work, and was the most respectful polite student I have had. He volunteered for every event he could while a student, for the chance to continue to learn and experience all he could. He was a leader in the classroom and fellow classmates were inspired by his determination.”
Payraudeau noted Young’s desire and passion for culinary education as indicators this student was on his way up.
“He knew what and where he wanted to go in the culinary field,” the teacher wrote. “He knew what he had to do to achieve those goals. He knew from doing his own research what restaurants and chefs he would learn from the most and worked for them.”
Young always sought top-notch culinary opportunities, landing a chance to stage at the highly acclaimed Alinea restaurant in Chicago with chef Grant Achatz. Michelin awarded Alinea three stars in 2011, while Young was working there.
From there, Young went on to hold positions at other notable restaurants, including Celler De Can Roca in Spain and the French Laundry in Napa Valley.
“I did a stage at the French Laundry for one day and was offered a position,” he said; he moved up quickly to become chef de partie, a line cook who oversees a certain area.
In 2017, when cooking at The Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga., he met John Johnstone, a certified master chef and vice president of food and beverage at The Broadmoor. Johnstone offered him a job, and that May, Young became chef de cuisine — the top chef — of The Summit in the famed hotel. Last November , he took the helm of the Penrose Room kitchen.
David Patterson, executive chef at The Broadmoor who oversees the resort’s culinary team, said he admires Young’s contributions and work ethic.
“Luis is an incredibly talented chef,” Patterson said. “He has a very diverse background working in some of the best restaurants in the world, from Napa Valley to Chicago to Spain. His creativity and reverence for ingredients is evident in every plate.
“Luis is also instrumental in his work at Broadmoor Farms. There he assists with everything from crop selection to harvests.”
Also, Patterson said, “Luis features a daily chefs tasting menu at the Penrose Room. It is ever evolving and always hyper seasonal. There is no better way to experience his cuisine.”
