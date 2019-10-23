Over the summer, I attended several cooking classes and learned some new recipes and culinary tips. The tip I have used over and over is a method to keep blueberries fresher longer.
I got the tip from Deb McVicker at one of her Chef’s Table Cooking Classes, which are held at her home. Occasionally she offers a Signature class, which is more ambitious: Students make a complete meal suited for a dinner party. And although wine is offered at the end of all of her classes, at the Signature classes she includes a wine, beer or spirits educational tasting.
At July’s Signature class, we learned to make jalapeno bites, “Best Ever” barbecued ribs (they were delicious), pretty darn good barbecue sauce, grilled corn three ways, caprese salad and blueberry cobbler with homemade vanilla bean ice cream. About halfway through cooking we took a break for the tequila tasting, after which we made two cocktails: Paloma and tequila sunrise (recipes above).
We sipped our tequila-laced cocktails on McVicker’s patio while the corn and ribs finished up on the grill, the ice cream was still churning and the blueberry cobbler was baking.
It was when McVicker started making the blueberry cobbler that she shared the tip for keeping blueberries fresh longer. The answer was right in my pantry.
“My daughter-in-law, who lives in the Northwest, told me to rinse fresh blueberries in vinegar water to keep them fresher longer,” McVicker said. “Do it when you bring them home from the grocery store. The vinegar keeps the mold from forming. It works on other berries too.”
According to lifehacker.com, a simple solution of white vinegar and water destroys bacteria and mold spores, which in turn helps berries last longer.
Cookbook author and dietitian's new book features reduced calorie recipes for favorite restaurant dishes
I love buying those boxes of huge blueberries at Costco. And while we enjoy blueberries almost every morning on cereal and yogurt or in smoothies, we could never get to the bottom of the plastic container before the berries started getting moldy. This vinegar method has worked really well. Here’s how to get the job done.
• In a bowl, mix 3 cups water with 1 cup white vinegar. Wash the berries in the mixture. Drain in a colander and rinse under running water.
• Place the berries in a salad spinner lined with paper towels. Gently spin until they are completely dry.
• Store the berries in a paper towel-lined, sealable container, keeping the lid slightly open to allow excess moisture to be released.
Contact the writer: 636-0271.