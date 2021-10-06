As the leaves turn golden and the evenings get cooler, it’s time to start thinking about making a soul-satisfying soup. We talked to a chef, a gardener and a physical therapist for ideas about using fall harvest veggies to make a healthy bowl of comfort.
“Soup is definitely our thing at The Margarita (at PineCreek),” said Cathy Werle, who has been the primary soup chef for the last 20 years.
Soupmaking started with Patti Burlison, owner of The Margarita, who began the lunch tradition of soup, salad and bread that lives on today. She made soup at her first restaurant on Bonfoy Avenue in 1969, which was actually in her grandmother’s house.
“One of our favorite soups in the fall is sweet potato coconut curry,” Werle said.
To boost the protein in this creamy soup, she adds chickpeas and kale, then “lots of spices to make it a hearty and flavorful bowl of goodness,” she said.
The Margarita also has a potato-apple-white-cheddar bisque.
“It has the rich feeling of cream,” Werle said, “but it’s not so full of fat because we get the creaminess from pureed potatoes, and the fall apples and white cheddar add a little tang.”
At home, Werle likes to make chili to enjoy while watching football, but she’s getting more creative with its ingredients.
“I’ve been doing some vegetarian versions of the chili by adding butternut squash or sweet potatoes,” she said.
Eric Viedt, her partner and also a chef at The Margarita, smoked onions and sweet potatoes recently to make a soup version of the chili that the couple calls “smoked sweet potato-black bean-quinoa stew.”
“It was hearty and smoky and spiced just a little,” Werle said.
In addition to some of the fall veggies, she likes to add a lot of grains and beans to her soups.
“We love white beans, chickpeas, barley, farro, you name it,” she said. “As we get into our colder weather, we’ll do a posole made with slow-cooked pork and lots of red chile. My favorite fall veggies are butternut squash, delicata squash, pumpkin, sweet potatoes — which I consume year-round — and, of course, the fall fruits like apples and pears.”
Mary Jo Campbell, who writes the blog YourPeakEnergy.com about eating healthy foods, says soup is one of her favorite fall meals.
“I can or freeze as many vegetables from my garden as I can and use them to make soup all winter,” she said.
An avid gardener, she grows butternut squash and loves to combine it with sweet potatoes and apple for a puréed squash soup.
“I also grow a lot of carrots and have made veggie stew with potatoes, celery, onions, leeks, and maybe chicken or beef added,” she said. “I’ve also made a minestrone soup and a corn-potato-bacon chowder.”
Meridith Barrett Norwood, a physical therapist at Cornerstone Physical Therapy, has a Facebook group, HolisticU, where she offers healthy eating options.
“I do pretty much weekly menus, which have dairy-free, gluten-free and paleo recipes,” she said.
Many of her soup recipes come from Pinterest, and she uses the Instant Pot and the Crock-Pot a lot for soups and meals. They come in handy since she works.
“Because most of my family are grain-free, I choose recipes that way,” she said. “One of my current favorites is chicken pot pie soup. It brings back childhood memories, is healthy, and you can make it in the Instant Pot.”
She enjoys making soups with a bone broth base. She makes her own broth whenever she cooks meat with bones and skin. Then she freezes it, so it’s ready when she is to make soup.
“Bone broth, not just stock or even processed low-quality broth,” she said. “Bone broth is super healing to the gut.”
She uses the Instant Pot to make bone broth. Here’s how she does it:
• Place the bones and skin from a rotisserie chicken or chicken legs/drumsticks or a whole turkey carcass into the pot. You can add veggies such as celery, carrots or onions.
• Cover the bones with water to the maximum fill line.
• Add about 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar.
• Run the broth cycle on the pot two times. “I just feel like it helps to pull a little bit more of the marrow out of the bones by running it twice,” she said.
• Pour the bones through a strainer. Pick out any bits of meat that are still present and add them back to the broth.
• Let the broth cool, then freeze it in 4-cup amounts. That makes it easy to pull out for making rice, she said, “which ups the nutrition level” or for making soups.
You can follow the same process to make beef bone broth. Stock bones can be purchased at Whole Foods and local meat markets.
Farmers markets are still flush with produce, so take any of these ideas and head out to gather some ingredients. You’ll be curled up with a hearty bowl of soup in no time!