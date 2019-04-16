Nothing says Easter like colorful, hard-cooked eggs — and one of the best uses of a surplus of these is deviled eggs.
Traditionally, you cut a hard-cooked egg in half and pop out the yolk. The yolks are mixed with mayonnaise, mustard and paprika to a creamy consistency and spooned back into the hollow egg white. They’re devilishly delicious and sinfully satisfying.
So satisfying, in fact, that Josh Kelly, corporate executive chef for Joe Campana’s restaurant group, recently added a deviled egg flight to the menu at Cork and Cask.
“I change the deviled egg offerings seasonally,” he said. “Currently, we have three flavors: smoked paprika, pesto with aged balsamic and curry with beet pickled white.”
He likes having deviled eggs on the menu because he can have fun changing the flavors.
“I also love the beauty of displaying them in flight style,” he said. “Another great thing is the pub feel of eating pickled eggs, but in this case they are elevated.”
If you’d like to dye egg whites for deviled eggs, Kelly says, “Use any food-grade, vegetable-based egg dying recipe.”
You can even use vegetable-based egg dye on hard cooked eggs instead of using egg dying kits. Following you’ll find directions to get the job done.
If you’d rather make your own deviled eggs, as many people do, Michelle Tam offers a speedy recipe titled “Lazy Devils” on her blog, nomnompaleo.com.
“I introduced these dainty appetizers in our first cookbook, ‘Nom Nom Paleo: Food for Humans,’ and they’re my secret weapon for potlucks, unexpected company or weekday snacks,” she writes.
She cuts the shelled, hard cooked eggs in half and skips the fuss over mixing the yolks with other ingredients. Instead, she smears a topping over each cut half. Think guacamole and sliced radishes or chipotle lime mayonnaise topped with prosciutto, sliced cucumbers and chopped scallions.
“You can use any spread and your favorite topping,” she said.
Tam also has a secret weapon for cooking the eggs: an Instant Pot.
“An Instant Pot is one of my all-time favorite electric appliances,” she said. “In about 20 minutes from start to finish, I can get perfectly peel-able hard cooked eggs.”
That’s because an Instant Pot steams the eggs when pressure builds in the cooker. Detailed directions for doing this follow, too.
Countless deviled egg recipes are out. You might even have a favorite from a relative. So we won’t explore more. But they all require one thing: safe, hard cooked eggs. And that means not using ones that were dyed and hidden for hunts. The idea of eating those eggs makes food safety experts cringe. Their advice: Forget it.
Hard cooked eggs are safe at room temperature for only about two hours. Compare that with how long Easter eggs have been out of the fridge. After being cooked, they’re colored and decorated. Then they’re hidden, found and posed for photos before possibly being hidden again.
Instead, put the pretty colored eggs back in the fridge and let kids hunt the plastic numbers. That way, you can fill those with goodies, use the real eggs for a delicious appetizer and ensure that no one ends up regretting eating an Easter egg.
