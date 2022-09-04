Q & A

Question: Six words to describe your food:

Answer: Surprising. An unexpected memory-worthy experience.

Q: Ten words to describe you:

A: Resilient, strong, loving, caring, giving, meticulous, attentive, disciplined, and determined.

Q. Proudest moment as a chef:

A. Winning the (The Rocky Mountain Health Care Services) Chef’s Showcase

Q. Favorite ingredient:

A. Garlic

Q. Most overrated ingredient:

A. Salt

Q. Most undervalued ingredient:

A. Achiote (A paste, which is a popular coloring and flavoring in Central American, Mexican, and Caribbean cuisines and is made with annatto seeds.)

Q. Favorite local ingredient

A. Honey

Q. One food you detest:

A. Okra

Q. One food you can't live without:

A. Rice

Q. Most embarrassing moment in the kitchen:

A. My tent was being lifted by the wind during an event, even with weights.

I ended up holding it with one hand while barbecuing with the other and talking to customers.

Q. Favorite celebrity chef

A. Chef Nora Daza

Q. Hardest lesson you've learned:

A. Dark times aren’t fun, but they are necessary. Everything in life needs

balance. If we just took a moment to be present in our lives especially during those dark times, we’d learn so many more lessons and grow immensely.

Q. Best food city in America:

A. New York City

Q. Weirdest thing you've ever eaten:

A. Balut (A fertilized developing egg embryo that is boiled and eaten from the shell.)

Q. You're making a pizza. What's on it?

A. Homemade barbecue sauce, sauteed red onions, seasoned pan-seared chicken, and garlic parmesan butter to make the crust perfect.

Q. You're making an omelet. What's in it?

A. In the Philippines we make a dish similar to an omelet called Tortang

Itlog, which is seasoned eggs, ground beef, green onions, white onions, and cheese.

Q. After-work hangout:

A. My home surrounded by my three beautiful children is like a sanctuary.

Q. Favorite restaurant other than your own:

A. Abyssinia in Denver