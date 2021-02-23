For the past 37 years, the National Kidney Foundation has presented the Great Chefs of the West, which traditionally brought 25 of Denver’s top chefs together in one place — a large event center in Denver — to compete for Best Dish. The winner would be decided by the diners in attendance.
This year, the event has been reimagined and renamed Great Chefs of the West: On the Go!, with fewer chefs participating. And this year, Colorado Springs’ own Brother Luck, chef owner of Four by Brother Luck, is in the game and will join five Denver restaurants in presenting their menus. This gives Colorado Springs residents the opportunity to participate without driving to the Mile High City.
Dinners will be offered on March 4 and March 11 as dine-in or takeout. March is National Kidney Month, but if you choose March 11, you’ll double your homage to healthy kidneys because that’s also World Kidney Day.
“I’m really excited to work with Great Chefs of the West and represent Colorado Springs,” Luck said. “This is the first time we are being included in such a talented lineup of Colorado’s best chefs. Kidney disease affects so many people and those stories resonate when I think about why we’re participating. I had a conversation this weekend with our sous chef who mentioned that her sister has had kidney failure and persevered through it. She told me that she was so happy to see us working with an organization that directly impacted her personal life.”
Tickets are $125 per person or $225 for two, which includes a three-course meal, wine or a signature cocktail, a recipe book and a link to the virtual opening ceremonies and silent auction. The event is being presented by UCHealth, and proceeds go to the NKF. Visit tinyurl.com/3pnurvd4.
Luck’s menu includes tempura jalapeño poppers with cumin and cilantro cream cheese; Triple M Bar smoked lamb with posole, avocado and cotija cheese; and almond tres leches with cardamom ice cream, amaretto cookies and Chantilly.
The annual fundraiser draws attention to kidney disease as well as to the restaurants that have supported the NKF. A healthy lifestyle and diet can go a long way to keeping kidneys functioning healthfully.
Chronic kidney disease affects more than 1 in 7 American adults and is the ninth leading cause of death in this country. According to the NKF website, the kidneys perform crucial functions to filter out toxins, produce red blood cells and regulate pH. They filter about half a cup of blood every hour, creating urine from harmful and unnecessary waste. If waste builds up in the blood, it can lead to a weakened system and a host of problems such as anemia, nerve damage and high blood pressure.
“Aim for a lower intake of sodium and sugars, more whole grains and low-fat dairy, and regular exercise to reduce your risk of kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and other diseases,” said Danielle Osuka with the National Kidney Foundation — Colorado.
Staying hydrated is an important element of kidney health. Be water wise by drinking the right amount of water daily. Water helps the kidneys remove wastes from the blood in the form of urine. Water also helps keep blood vessels open so that blood can travel freely to the kidneys and deliver essential nutrients to them. The Institute of Medicine has estimated that men need approximately 13 cups (3 liters) of fluid daily and women need approximately 9 cups (2.2 liters).
