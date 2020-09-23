Canned tuna can be the workhorse in your pantry stable. Packed with protein at a relatively low price point, it’s rich in omega-3 fatty acids, a type of polyunsaturated fat that’s important for heart and brain health.
But there are a couple of catches: Some types of tuna are high in mercury, which can be toxic to the nervous system. And unrelated, at-risk species often get caught up in nets intended to catch just the fish — a problem exacerbated by overfishing.
The Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch program keeps an eye on all this and issues recommendations for choosing seafood that’s fished or farmed in ways that support a healthy ocean.
For example, canned light and white tuna, including skipjack, is in the group’s “Best Choice” list (with two servings a week recommended). Albacore and yellowfin tuna made it to the “Good Alternative” list (one serving a week). Bigeye tuna is considered a “Good Alternative” if caught correctly; when it’s not, it joins the “Avoid” list.
“Mercury is a huge concern,” Elise Wiggins, chef and owner of Cattivella, a wood-fired Italian restaurant in Denver, wrote in an email. “So, when we use preserved tuna, it’s the skipjack version that has the least amount. Veal tonnato sauce (a canned tuna-based sauce for the classic northern Italian dish) has other ingredients added that really thin out the mercury levels even more. That said, unless you sustain your diet on bigger tuna, people should be safe. … I will also argue that the Japanese diet has sustained quite a bit on eating tuna, and they live longer than us on an average.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is also less concerned about tuna’s potential disadvantages. Its 2015 Dietary Guidelines for Americans notes that “for the majority of wild-caught and farmed species, neither the risks of mercury nor organic pollutants (toxic substances that can accumulate throughout the food chain) outweigh the health benefits of seafood consumption.”
From a sustainability point of view, Seafood Watch recommends selecting tuna “caught with trolling lines or handlines and hand-operated pole-and-lines.”
Given all this, we wanted to find the best (and best-tasting) canned tuna. Chef Blandine Mazeran, owner of The French Kitchen, has a popular tuna croissant on her cafe menu. She’s known for her insistence on using the finest ingredients for her prepared foods and cooking classes, so we asked about her choice for the sandwich’s main ingredient. It’s Wild Planet Albacore Wild Tuna from Costco.
“We tried many brands and found this one to be consistently excellent,” she said. “It’s mild tasting and flaky.”
This brand is sustainably pole and line caught. Six (5-ounce) cans cost $15.99 at Costco.
Curious about other brands, we went to Epicurious, an online culinary treasure trove of recipes, kitchen tips and cooking videos. In 2018, its kitchen chefs did a blind taste test of nine supermarket canned albacore tunas packed in water and salt. They scored the products based on appearance, taste and texture. They were looking for a true taste of tuna, not fishy or metallic, with tender, flak0y, pink-colored meat.
Their top pick, like Mazeran’s, was Wild Planet Albacore Wild Tuna.
Second place went to Pole & Line Tuna, the Whole Foods Market store brand. The rest of the list, ranked in order, includes: Crown Prince, Safe Catch, Trader Joe’s, Bumble Bee, Market Pantry, StarKist and American Tuna with Sea Salt.
So, follow the guidelines for fish consumption and let canned tuna take some cooking chores off your to-do list. And think beyond tuna salad and cold sandwiches. How about tuna melts or a hearty, hot tuna noodle casserole?
