What better way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Tuesday than with tacos? What’s not to love about them?
Putting a fiesta on your table can be as fast and easy as picking up a taco kit and a pound of ground beef. Or you can take a healthier route by making tacos with chicken or fish. Here, too, you can keep it simple by spicing up and shredding a store-bought rotisserie chicken breast or use a package of frozen ready-to-bake fish sticks.
The fun begins when you put your protein of choice alongside a myriad of toppings in a taco bar setting and let family members go wild. All of the ingredients can be chopped, diced, sliced and prepped ahead of time so they’re ready the moment you’re ready to open the taco bar line.
Start with a selection of tortillas and taco shells. Flour tortillas, corn tortillas and hard shells are go-tos, but if you want to go the extra mile, make crispy flour tortilla shells or bowls.
This can be done in an air fryer, using a squirt of spray oil, instead of in a vat of hot oil.
Tortilla bowls are great for holding all of the fillings and are mess-free. And who doesn’t like a crunchy tortilla shell?
For the toppings, the sky’s the limit. Suggestions include diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, diced onions, black olives, shredded Mexican cheese, avocado or guacamole, sour cream, salsa, jalapeño slices and refried beans.
If you want to stretch your taco muscles a little more in the kitchen, here are a couple of recipes to try. For chicken tacos, the recipe uses chicken thighs, which are much more flavorful and juicier than chicken white meat.
For the seafood tacos, the fish fillets are baked rather than fried. Or you could heat up the grill to cook either meat selection for even more flavor boost.
