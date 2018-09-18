Sometimes it just takes a dare to start a restaurant.
“Inez (his wife) and I had a very disappointing dinner at a nice restaurant,” said Sean Fitzgerald. “We left, but I continued to complain about the place, and finally she said, ‘If you can do better, open your own.’”
Forty days later, he signed a lease for the first Wobbly Olive. That was in 2013. Fitzgerald since has made a name for himself in the local hospitality scene. He and his partners opened The Collective, a second Wobbly Olive in Old Colorado City and Sakura Speakeasy, which has been operated inside a downtown eatery but whose future is uncertain.
“We’re wrapping up Sakura,” he said. “It was a really cool place. We may move it to a new place or let it die on the vine.”
Such is Fitzgerald’s attitude and style. He’s not afraid to be out there trying new ideas and moving on if they don’t gel. But most of his impulsive decisions have worked. With his megawatt smile and tendency to find the silver lining in almost everything, he’s a force not easily ignored.
Fitzgerald, 37, was born and raised in Denver one of four children, two of them stepsiblings gained after his parents divorced. His way of making friends quickly and his easy way of making business decisions come from his parents.
“My mother worked in education and had a gift of gab,” he said. “She was a wildflower. My dad had a college degree in math and eventually created large, complicated computer companies. They would have driven each other nuts if they had stayed married.”
Fitzgerald was basically raised by his mom, but he still has a relationship with his biological father.
“Because of my mother’s teaching jobs, I went to 12 different schools from kindergarten to 12th grade,” he said. “I learned how to make friends very quickly. I’d walk into a lunchroom and meet new kids right away. … I love striking up conversations with strangers.”
He missed graduating from high school by one credit. His father tried to tell him that life would be tough.
“I was 16½, and I told him, ‘Then I’ll move out and find out for myself.’”
He married at 18 and fathered two children.
“I was a door-to-door Kirby vacuum cleaner salesman,” he said. “The company moved us to Colorado Springs.”
The money was fantastic. But, he said, “There was so much traveling involved, I quit after three months. I literally went down Garden of the Gods Road and put applications in at every business.”
He ended up learning construction and, by age 21, “I started my own construction company. By chance, I met some guys who worked in the oil and gas business raising venture capital. That sounded like fun, and I was able to start working for them.”
In the process, his marriage fell apart.
“We are still very good friends,” he said. “It worked out well. It’s really pretty cool.”
In 2008 he met Inez, who was bartending at Ruby Tuesday’s.
“It was my son’s birthday,” he said. “He wanted to have steak, and for a 5-year-old, that was a good place to go for steak. We sat at the bar, and that’s where I met Inez.”
They married in 2012, and one year later Fitzgerald took her dare to open his own eatery. She knew about the ups and downs, as she’d worked in the restaurant business for 15 years and her mother had owned restaurants when she was a kid.
But he didn’t. With zero experience, Fitzgerald jumped in headfirst, and the rest, as they say, is history.
“I’m not opposed to taking a risk,” he said. “The worst thing to happen is to fail and start over. I’ve had to pick myself back up again many times.”
And now he has found his niches. Much of his success can be credited to his way with people.
“What an amazing business he created,” said David Cook, former executive chef at Wobbly Olive. Cook is now co-owner of Gather Food Studio. “I was extra fortunate to be on the ground level of his brainchild and got to work side by side with him for a few years. He taught me so much. What a stand-up guy. I will forever admire his way to unite people under a common goal. There’s just something about Sean that makes you want to be around him. But what makes Sean really great is his reception for input from others. It makes him a real team leader.”
Says Supansa Banker, corporate executive chef for Fitzgerald’s restaurants, “Sean is a very smart businessman and at the same time he’s caring of his employees. That was the No. 1 reason I chose to work for this company. He is a great salesman for sure.”
What’s next for Fitzgerald?
“I have so many cool ideas,” he said. “I have a rum bar idea. And I have talked about opening a facility with several concepts under one roof, like Avanti in Denver, a place where chefs could learn all aspects of the food industry, not just cooking. Be an incubator for new owners.”
Never say “never” to Fitzgerald. He’ll just go out and show he can make it happen.
