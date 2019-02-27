Colorado Springs Brother Luck hosted Top Chef Private Dinner with two former Top Chef contestants

When Brother Luck, owner of Four by Brother Luck, announced last month a dinner to be prepared by three of Bravo’s season 15 “Top Chef” contestants, the 140 available seats sold out in six hours. For $95, ticket holders received a six-course dinner made by Carrie Baird, executive chef at Bar Dough in Denver; Joe Sasto, a chef based in San Francisco; and Luck. The doors opened at Luck’s eatery at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2, and a line of eager eaters began building well before that.
The meal was worth the wait. “Quickfire Nachos” were the first course, with each of the chefs doing a take on the popular appetizer. Luck made a blue corn-crusted cheese nacho, Baird did a more traditional chip with pepper rings and Sasto wowed us with handmade, extruded pasta that was boiled, dried and fried. The pasta had a delicious crunchy flavor.
Other courses included Baird’s tonnato fancy toast (albacore tuna and manchego cheese on sourdough), Sasto’s tortelli “Pizzocheri” (charred cabbage, fontina cheese, brown butter and potato) and gargati al torchio (braised lamb, saffron, pomegranate and pine nuts), Baird’s FITP (Fancy Instagram Tasty Pork) with pork belly, saltimbocca, and parmesan brodo (broth made with Parmesan rind), and Luck made Knafeh for dessert (katafi, ricotta cheese, orange blossom and pistachios). The chefs had a good time working together without the pressure of trying to outdo each other.
Fat Tuesday
Oscar’s Bar on Tejon Street will be serving Phil Duhon’s famous Cajun food all day Tuesday. This marks 21 years that Duhon has helped party seekers fill up on Louisiana dishes and celebrate Mardi Gras. Live music kicks in around 8 p.m. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Details: 471-8070, oscarsoyster bar.com.
Fish for Lent
Culver’s fried fish and seafood options are back for Lenten season. Diners can try a North Atlantic cod sandwich or dinner, butterfly jumbo shrimp value basket or dinner, or Northwoods walleye on the limited-time menu.
Beer dinner
A Grazing Life, well-known for farm dinners during the summer, is moving to a mobile event style. Owners Mike and Lacie Preisler are hosting events at different locations where they can showcase local businesses, chefs, breweries, wineries and musicians year-round.
The first event is at the historic Carter Payne at 6 p.m. March 19, featuring five Local Relic beers paired with a seven-course dinner prepared by Brent Beavers, owner of Immerse Cuisine. Cost is $125. Visit agrazinglife.com.