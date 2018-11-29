Brother Luck is headed back to television.
Luck, owner of Four by Brother Luck, was a “cheftestant” last year on season 15 of Top Chef, a reality show on Bravo that pits culinary experts from around the country against each other to claim the top prize.
Luck didn’t win, and he packed up his knives and came back to Colorado Springs. But in a Facebook post Wednesday, he announced, “Guess who’s coming back to compete for a spot on @bravotopchef again?”
He won’t come back as a "cheftestant" on Top Chef yet, but he will be on its companion show, Last Chance Kitchen, available online. It’s where chefs who were eliminated from Top Chef get another opportunity to compete in the series.
Three cheftestants eliminated from past seasons were invited to compete in season 16 of Last Chance Kitchen. Luck was joined by fellow Colorado chef Carrie Baird (Bar Dough in Denver), also from season 15, and Jim Smith, a Montgomery, Ala., chef from season 14. The winner will receive a spot on season 16 of Top Chef.
Luck said he is thrilled to be on Last Chance Kitchen.
“I thought, ‘Oh my gosh! Why me?’” Luck said. “The producer said, ‘You have a great story.’ It’s such an honor to be part of the family again and to take care of some unfinished businesses.”
Last Chance Kitchen, hosted by Tom Colicchio, was filmed this summer in Louisville, Ky. It will be available on bravotv.com directly following the season premiere of Top Chef at 7 p.m. Dec. 6. Catch the action at Luck’s eatery at a viewing that evening. Details: Four by Brother Luck, 321 N. Tejon St., 434-2741, fourbybrotherluck.com.