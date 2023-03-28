Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Rich Anderson tends bar at Mash Mechanix Brewing Company on Pikes Peak Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs.
Features writer
“The most epic adult Easter egg hunt” in Colorado Springs. That’s the billing for the April 9 Great Craft Beer Easter Egg Hunt 2023, presented by local breweries. More information at the Facebook page. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places making Colorado colorful.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only