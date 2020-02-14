Urban Egg, A Day Time Eatery’s chefs have created breakfast dishes inspired by Girl Scout cookie flavors. Think Thin Mint Crepes at the Briargate store, Samoa Waffles at the eatery at Powers and Dublin Boulevards, Tagalong French Toast at the University Village location, and Lemon-Up Pancakes at the downtown spot. Special dishes will be available during the month for a limited time.

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Tags

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

Load comments