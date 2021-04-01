A day of bike and gear wheeling-and-dealing is scheduled to return to Colorado Springs after last year's cancelation due to COVID-19.
"We're keeping our fingers crossed that we'll be in level blue or green," reads the Facebook event page for the bike swap set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 17 at SoccerHaus, 4845 List Drive.
Organizers say capacity limits may be required — as they are for indoor events under the state's level yellow restrictions, which applied to El Paso County heading into April.
It would mark a fifth year for the grassroots festivity, aimed at equipping local cyclists with new or used rides along with apparel and other odds and ends from fellow enthusiasts and businesses. Attendees have come to expect friendly prices.
Vendors pay $10 to add bikes to the corral or reserve a booth, starting at $20. Entry is a $2 donation to Kids on Bikes. Proceeds benefit the local nonprofit.
For more information and the latest updates, check the Colorado Springs Bike Swap page on Facebook.