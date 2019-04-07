Gabe Alvarado was living anonymously three years ago, working in the city of Colorado Springs' procurement office and riding his mountain bike in his spare time.
The job and hobby haven't changed. But now he's getting recognized around town.
"I've kind of become more the bike swap guy," he says.
He's again putting on the event Saturday in SoccerHaus, where cyclists will be buyers and sellers, stocking up on cash and used gear with prime riding season around the corner. Other than the addition of free craft beer samples, the swap will be just as Alvarado started it in 2017: to benefit Kids on Bikes. The $2 admission fee will go to the nonprofit connecting youth to the sport.
About 1,200 people are expected, about the same as last year, when two soccer fields were reserved for booth space. Alvarado is going back to one.
"It probably grew by five booths last year," he says. "What that tells me is, it's staying a very local swap."
A similar, low-key swap that he knew before learning that it was at risk of returning without a leader. When he took it over, he by no means had VeloSwap in mind, Denver's annual and extravagant cycling expo. He did, though, envision the local swap transforming into something flashier, perhaps with entertainment and demos.
"Really, when it comes down to it, people don't go to these types of swaps for that type of interaction," he says. "They want to go buy their stuff, sell their stuff and leave. Showing a movie or music, it just gets in the way of the swap."
So Saturday will be strictly business, with the thrill of scoring something as big as a new ride, as small as an essential part or pair of gloves. Alvarado says it'll be "a mixed bag" of people trying to take up wheels or seasoned veterans scouting odds and ends.
"The cool thing is, the type of people in this community are tightly knit and pretty honest," Alvarado says. "It's not like going to the used car dealership and wondering if they really did the 100-point inspection."