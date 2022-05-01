The big beetle haunted R.J. Steer.
For years driving through the canyon country south of Colorado Springs, he winced at the sight of that statue there on the hilltop before May Natural History Museum, that promotional head-turner since the 1960s along Colorado 115.
Representing the fourth-generation boss of the family business, this was Steer's museum to preserve. That was his beetle to preserve, that 10-foot-tall, 16-foot-long fiberglass creation of his late, legendary grandfather, John May.
But Herkimer, as May named the herculean replica, wasn't healing herself after decades of degradation. The peeled and faded paint, the damage from the sun, the damage from the hail, the broken legs and that long, sharp and broken jaw from the weight of countless school kids on field trips — it all tormented Steer.
He had a job to do.
"I was just so nervous about tackling it," he said. "I didn't want to do it wrong."
Steer doesn't have to fear anymore. And all of those school bus drivers and other commuters who've widened their eyes recently at the vacant hilltop don't have to fear, either.
Herkimer is being reborn. It's her first major remodeling.
It's thanks to some experts Steer enlisted, trusting them more than himself. They were the best he could find: a Virginia artist who flew in with his worldwide reputation for crafting fiberglass attractions, and a local man with an award-winning talent for painting and refinishing aircrafts.
The painter is the next stop for Herkimer. Later this month, the plan is to return the beetle to her perch — just in time for the crowds as the museum celebrates its 70th summer.
Every year, thousands of visitors to the museum housing thousands of big, exotic insects have come to expect the biggest of them all out by the entrance.
May's descendants know Herkimer as a monument. A landmark. An icon. "Part of the fabric of Colorado Springs," Steer said.
Said his sister, Lynn Steer: "It's how you introduce yourself. 'Know that bug on the highway? Well, that's my granddad's bug.'"
The great beetle's head, thorny-like legs and hulkish armor have been kept in one of the property's many buildings May built with timber beams he cut. Herkimer's dissection has allowed the family a glimpse into the handiwork: the precisely curving body, the steel frames inside like an intricate skeleton.
R.J. Steer has studied in awe, left only to imagine that construction in 1949. "Think about how hard that was to do!"
The grandkids never cease to be amazed by the man they called Grampy, whose storied life ended in 2007.
It began in Depression-era Canada, where young May had to step up for the family.
He was the kid who got his first radio and, rather than play with it, took it apart to learn how it worked. He was that kind of enterprising self-starter. Insatiably curious like his father, who accumulated a massive collection of tropical insect specimens shipped to him in cigar boxes.
The story goes that by age 13, May built airtight display cases for the creatures and went on to borrow money for a truck, hire a couple of men, and haul the collection around America for pay-to-behold exhibits. This remained his vocation into adulthood. He settled his family in the hills of Colorado Springs, liking the dry climate for the fragile insects and the overall location — close to the city population to benefit a museum, but far enough away for a destination-type campground.
In 1949, May "was looking for a flagship advertisement," Lynn said.
Enter the Hercules beetle, "ginormous for one thing," Lynn said. "It's just very impressive when you see it. You can't believe it's real, the actual beetle itself."
The actual beetle is on display, its origins labeled "West Indies, 1912." It's labeled as "one of the chief prizes of any collector," 9 inches long and weighing a half-pound.
May's daughter, Louise Steer, described it further: "This beetle has the reputation of being stronger than any other creature in the world for its size."
May required all of that strength in 1949. Herkimer was intended for what would be an ill-fated second attraction in Florida, closing in 1963.
Those were "very challenging times," R.J. said. "He was trying to run this operation in the summer, and then traveling with the collection in the winter to make ends meet."
From Florida, Herkimer was trucked back to the Springs, and May forged ahead.
He forged roads through the campground, dammed a series of ponds for fish, built more houses for relatives who live in them today. For the museum, he mixed and poured concrete and stacked cinderblocks one by one, and for the houses, he straightened out bent nails he got from Fort Carson and hammered away.
May is remembered for hard, grimy hands that constantly worked. He's remembered for eating Thanksgiving supper on the go. "We'd open Christmas presents, then he'd scurry to the office," another granddaughter, Carrie York, once recalled.
Probably, he would not have let Herkimer deteriorate as she did. This is something R.J. knew whenever he looked at the statue, feeling guilty.
He thought about practicing on it, spray-painting or whatnot.
"But it's our grandfather. I didn't want to practice on the thing," he said. "So I delayed and delayed and delayed."
Until finally, he found some professionals. That's something else May probably would not have done.
Lynn laughed at the thought. "He would complain that we flew somebody in," she said.
But while the artist worked, so did the family. One welded, another sanded, another brushed epoxy. Another filmed — a good idea, R.J. thought.
"It's fascinating. It's important," he said. "That can get lost over time."