Here’s a tea party that adults may not want to miss: one that serves cocktails made with tea infusions. It’s a trend that’s emerging across the country.
Although it may seem a little weird, the tea and liquor combo actually makes a lot of sense. Tea has been used to dilute punch for centuries, and the high alcohol level in a spirit of 40% to 50% alcohol by volume extracts the tea flavor from tea leaves faster than using boiling water. That means you can leave a teabag in a teapot full of gin for a few minutes to make your very own alcoholic tea infusion.
It’s something a few mixologists around here have been doing successfully.
Regan Capozzella, manager of tasting room operations for Lee Spirits, said, “We have done some cocktails with tea in the past, such as the Serendipity in a Sweater, which was made with our lavender gin, lemon juice, demerara (raw sugar) syrup and mixed with Earl Grey tea. We have also done many infusions of tea in our gin, such as Earl Grey-infused lavender gin and our navy-strength gin infused with oolong tea.”
For the gin infusions, Capozzella soaks four or five tea bags in a bottle of spirit.
“It takes about half an hour for the tea to flavor the gin,” she said. “You need to taste the infusion several times until it’s the flavor you are looking for.”
Anastacio GarciaLiley, owner of Araucana Bespoke Cocktails in the Carter Payne food hall, is another fan of tea-based cocktails.
“I recently made a London fog,” he said. “It’s a hot tea drink that is made with Earl Grey tea, steamed milk and vanilla syrup. I made it with a rum and lemon-infused tea.”
Even Denver’s Brown Palace Hotel, which is famous for its afternoon tea and serves hundreds of them during the year, tried a few tea-infused cocktails over the past year, according to the hotel’s executive chef, Kimberly Moyle.
“It is definitely a trend,” she said of the tea-infused cocktails. “They (tea-infused cocktails) were not an instant hit. I think we were a little ahead of the trend but will continue to experiment. However, offering cocktails and jazz on the weekends after tea service was very popular, so we will continue it.”
An internet search found more examples. Several bars offer a drink called MarTEAni. It’s made with gin infused with black tea, lemon juice and an egg white. We also spotted a strawberry green tea with vodka combo, a coconut black tea with rum drink, another with milk, black tea and Jameson, and matcha tea with Baileys.
In her magazine, Rachel Ray noted seeing Pisco and green-tea cocktails; Chai ’Til You Die made with chai tea, milk, honey and dark rum; and Tea-Na Coladas, a tropical blend of pineapple juice, demerara sugar and rum-infused with chamomile tea, across the country — and concluded, “Pinkies up, and down the hatch!”
