Taste buds have never been so bamboozled.

Welcome to the age of sneaky cakes, where loaves of sourdough bread, pizzas and steaks, when sliced, reveal a sugary cake interior. The trend doesn’t stop at food — how about that folded up pair of jeans or beach ball? Fooled you! It’s a cake.

If you’ve been anywhere around TikTok, Instagram or YouTube in the past five or so years, you know the hyper-realistic trend bakers around the globe have glommed onto like syrup to waffles. It’s become a race to cake-ify the most everyday object or food item, and bedazzle astonished people who can’t believe at its heart is a moist, palatable center. And you know the movement has hit its stride when Netflix pushes out “Is it Cake?,” a new baking competition with a title that says it all.

Amber Willis is fully on board. She was busy baking birthday cakes for her six kids and taking orders from friends and other customers when the realistic cake train came chugging along. Many, many YouTube videos and practice cakes later, the self-taught baker is near genius level at crafting whatever outlandish request comes her way.

“They’re super fun to make,” said Willis, owner and founder of Sweet Tooth Cakes. “I like challenging things and seeing how close you can get to the real thing. Those are my favorite orders to get, especially the food ones.”

That’s why you’re not quite sure, upon walking into her best friend’s kitchen, where Willis often likes to bake, if the juicy-looking breakfast bagel sandwich sitting on the counter, with its perfectly peppery fried eggs, creamy cheddar cheese slices, ruffled slabs of bacon and lightly toasted top, is the real deal. Nope, totally fake.

Willis spent four and a half hours perfecting her forgery through the use of fondant — a mix of marshmallows, powdered sugar, corn syrup, either white or milk chocolate, and modeling chocolate, a mix of white and milk chocolate and corn syrup.

There’s actual cake, too — the bagel is red velvet slathered with a vanilla cream cheese frosting. But really, it’s almost too gorgeous to slice into.

An impressive array of baking tools lies on the kitchen island where she makes the magic happen, including a minitorch, which she uses to fry up the fondant egg and bacon concoctions, and an air brushing machine, which allows her to toast the bagel top.

“The exciting part is when we get to torch everything,” she said.

She’s exacting in her standards, deeming the color of an egg yolk made from dye not quite right on her first attempt, but a much better yellow orange color on her second go-around.

And sometimes she’ll even painstakingly craft fake sesame seeds from scratch using fondant.

Her list of confectionary achievements is long and impressive: watermelons, a bowl of hot wings, a bucket of Popeye’s chicken, hamburgers and French fries, a whole turkey and a Subway sandwich that took two days.

Pricing varies widely, depending on how many details the cake requires, the size and special ingredients she needs to order. She once made an otter eating a sandwich cake for $500, but a pizza cake goes for about $150, depending on a thick or thin crust.

Customers regularly tell her to apply for season two of “Is it Cake?”

“Baking is fine, but decorating is like painting,” said Willis, while wearing a homemade T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Cake it til you make it” in green letters. It was a toss-up between this one and her “I like big cakes and I cannot lie” T-shirt.

Cakes in a castle

Across town, inside the Gothic, history-rich Miramont Castle, Leah Blake and Stephanie Anderson toil over a bogus Gazette cake in the castle kitchen. Fashioned to look like a stack of the daily newspaper, the finished product will be accompanied by a palette and brush cup made from chocolate and icing.

The women have a tight deadline — First Friday Downtown. The three-layer chocolate cake, with its raspberry filling and white chocolate and Champagne buttercream frosting, was commissioned to help Art 1eleven Gallery celebrate its Best of the Springs bronze award for commercial gallery.

It’s the duo’s second cake for the gallery. The first, a painting of a nude woman, was a star at the gallery’s February exhibit devoted to nudes.

“I love people’s reactions to the things we do,” said Blake, manager of Miramont’s tea room. “We always do something new we haven’t done before, because it’s a challenge in the beginning and exciting we made it happen at the end. It keeps our creativity flowing.”

In the sunny, second-floor kitchen, Anderson, the castle’s head baker, has carefully pressed long slices of rice paper into the sides of the cake, aided by the faux glue of simple syrup, to create the effect of a stack of papers. And an edible printer has spit out a Photoshopped front page of The Gazette, with photos of the gallery and headlines celebrating its win.

The ladies, best friends since they were 7, began making regular cakes a decade ago for birthday parties and other random occasions.

Eventually, their talent turned toward the more complicated cakes, and studying the process through the free online vocational school known as YouTube. Their confection resume now includes a rendition of Han Solo from the “Star Wars” films, a replica of an Air Force uniform for an Air Force Academy Christmas party, a bass guitar and an Audi car.

“The only thing I like to do is the creative stuff,” Anderson said.

And while most realistic cake bakers rely on fondant to create designs, these two shy away from the substance, citing its non-flavor.

“We want our food to taste good,” Blake said. “That’s our No. 1 priority, and however we can add art into that is our second priority.”

