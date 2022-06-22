Patricia Marrara didn’t have the easiest path to establishing her business, Death by Cheesecake, but the 47-year-old single mother of three doesn’t shy away from challenges or hard work. And the one thing that has stood the test of time is her talent for making cheesecake.
“All I really wanted to do is make people happy,” she said. “And cheesecake does that.”
Finding that kind of job satisfaction has taken some time. She launched her online bakery operation in 2015, but it took the pandemic to give it a boost.
“For me, the pandemic had a silver lining,” she said. “I was making some money with the cheesecake bakery, but on Mother’s Day during the pandemic, I had the best week I had ever had. People were stuck at home and looking for gifts for moms. They found me online. I loved delivering my boxes of cheesecake cupcakes. Everyone was so happy when I came to the door.”
She began making cheesecake at age 19.
“The joke was that if I didn’t bring a cheesecake to the party, I wasn’t going to be invited again,” she said. “I started working on improving the recipe for the next 15 to 20 years.”
She made cheesecake on the side while her career path veered in different directions, starting with a college degree in geographical information systems.
“I worked at Mountain View Electric, but I wasn’t making enough money,” she said.
She spent a little time as a real estate agent.
“I did make one big sale, but it took months to get paid,” she said. “In the end, it didn’t work out. I had to find clients, and I felt like a used-car salesman.”
She works as an HVAC assistant at her ex-husband’s company but is deciding she might be “getting too old for this kind of physical work.”
In a pinch, she would always turn to waitressing because “I can make good money as a waitress with tips.”
In 2019, she sought counseling at AspenPointe Health Services.
“I was trying to get back on my feet,” Marrara said. “When I told my counselor about my interest in baking and making cheesecakes, she told me about a culinary training program they offered.”
Marrara jumped at the chance to hone her culinary skills. She completed the basic culinary program and stayed another three weeks to train in the bakery.
After graduating from the AspenPointe program, she took a few jobs in restaurant kitchens and even won the Best Dessert award at the 2019 Taste of the Chamber in Colorado Springs.
Then the pandemic hit, and that fateful Mother’s Day changed everything. Business began to boom — but money was still tight.
In 2021, she got a Small Business Association grant.
“That saved by business,” she said. “I learned that the Small Business Development Center offered free consulting. They are amazing. They helped me develop a business plan, gave me marketing advice, legal advice and even helped me develop my logo.”
She also regularly received business coaching from Anthony Hughes with Clockwise Solutions.
“He plays a significant part in my life and in my business,” she said.
Not surprising, he sees Marrara’s potential and passion for growing her cheesecake business.
“Patricia is fantastic,” he said in an email. “She is really an inspiring person. Somebody who just wouldn’t quit, no matter how scary it was for her. She has high effort and energy. And the time I spent talking to her about her business, I could tell that nothing was going to stop her.”
And she hasn’t stopped.
She got to give her business model a test with the assistance of Stephon Black, owner of Samich Shack in the C.O.A.T.I. food hall downtown and Ren Thorpe, director of experience at the food hall.
In May, she was able to have a booth at the food hall to sell her cheesecake cupcakes.
“I was so excited to have that opportunity, thanks to Stephon and Ren with her team at C.O.A.T.I.,” Marrara said. “It was a big success. In addition to Stephon’s space at the food hall, he also has a stand-alone kiosk where he sells his sandwiches during the week. He has offered me the opportunity to run my business there on Sundays when he is not using the little kiosk. It’s been very successful.”
Black said, “Instead of Patricia having a place in C.O.A.T.I., I wanted to help get a chance to test out her concept and get on her feet before she has to pay rent, to see if it works out for her.”
By having the trial test at the Samich Shack, now that “place,” Marrara hopes, will be a food truck.
“With a food truck, I could hit different spots around town,” she said. “That would really help to reach more customers.”
In the meantime, find her at the Samich Shack’s other location at 5830 Omaha Blvd., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Visit deathbycheesecake.com, or call 719-941-3929.
