Baker Cassie Tingley never met a Pinterest image she couldn’t mimic.
Rainbow unicorn cakes, mermaid cupcakes, a SpongeBob SquarePants cake. Clients send her the photos, and Tingley conjures the gastronomical confections in her pristine Fountain kitchen.
The 32-year-old self-taught baker owns Love + Flour Bakery and spends hours every day baking, not because she needs the money, but because it saves her.
It keeps her from worrying about her husband, an Army scout stationed at Fort Carson who was deployed for nine months in May and recently embarked on a dangerous two-week mission in Afghanistan.
It helps her handle their 5-year-old son, who changed overnight and lost his ability to speak after receiving two vaccinations when he was 2½. They tell people it’s autism, but she, her husband and their doctors believe it’s vaccine injury. They hold faith he’ll regain his language skills.
“For a long time, I thought, ‘I’m Ethan’s wife, and I’m Brandon’s mom, and that’s it. Not cool,’” said Tingley. “Not that I’m not grateful to be those things, but I really wanted something that was my own.”
Baking has been her rock after a rough start in Winfield, Mo. Her father took off, and her mother and stepfather were killed in a car accident when she was 10. Kids bullied her and called her an orphan, causing a misery so great that she dropped out of school and earned a GED.
The Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars” provided sweetness during a dark time. Several seasons in, Tingley decided to become the baker rather than the watcher.
After a year in Colorado, her work has earned a following. Perhaps it’s her buttercream alchemy, or her not-so-secret ingredient: confectioners sugar.
“The kids get me every time,” she said. “One cried over her unicorn cake. I was like, ‘Good grief, you’re going to make me cry.’ ”