The freshest tiny human beings, babies you might imagine in an Anne Geddes photo dressed as a cabbage or sunflower, snooze the days away under dim lights in the neonatal intensive care unit at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
These are the preemies who aren’t quite ready for prime time. They might have been born a smidge too early, need to gain weight for a surgery or are going through withdrawal after being born to a drug addict.
Whatever the case, Bruce Erickson, a longtime volunteer baby cuddler (yes, there is such a thing), is happy to get comfortable in a cozy chair and hold his precious cargo for as long as possible, sometimes 15 minutes, sometimes his whole three-hour shift.
“To be held is such a gift for these little ones,” Erickson said. “It’s a real privilege to come in and hold babies.”
Baby time
The bespectacled man with the soft voice, perfect for shushing and cooing babies, settles into a chair with a baby blanket over his chest and a pillow in his lap. Nurse Heather Averbeck carefully picks up today’s cuddlee: a month-old, 5 pound, 4 ounce girl with tufts of light brown hair sprouting from her scalp. She’s still attached to her feeding tube as Averbeck gently places her in Erickson’s arms. He goes straight to work, if by work one means providing her with human contact and love.
Erickson has spent 26 years as a hospital volunteer, with 24 years in the NICU. His cuddling game is strong; he estimates he’s cuddled about 1,500 babies. He almost talked himself out of that first cuddling orientation, as he’d never held a baby less than 6 months old.
“I was so nervous to hold a baby, but I thought: ‘I’ll just go this once.’ They put a baby in my arms, and I was pretty much hooked.”
The UCHealth cuddler cadre now consists of 60 volunteers, including Erickson, who spends three hours a week in the NICU. He also helps the volunteer services department and NICU with scheduling and training wannabe cuddlers.
Cuddlers have been a big part of the NICU for more than 25 years, for good reason. Babies do better when they receive affection. And it doesn’t have to be from the parents, who often can’t be in the NICU all day due to jobs, other children or a lengthy commute from home.
“Lots of studies show premature babies who are cuddled will grow better and go home sooner,” said Dr. Sue Townsend, a neonatologist at UCHealth. “They have more normal brain development and more stable heart rate and breathing. Cuddling for some part of the day has been part of our care for many years.”
Erickson won’t get details about his tiny charge, unless it affects how he should hold her. Once the nurse places her in his arms, he can’t simply check out or drift off to sleep, though holding a baby does seem to be a sort of potent sleeping pill. (“It’s pretty much the calmest part of my week,” he said. “I don’t dare come in here tired.”)
He’ll keep an eye on her throughout their cuddle session, noting if she starts to hiccup (she does) or yawn, as it could be a sign of overstimulation. Her coloring and expressions also help him watch for desaturation, when the blood oxygen level dips. He often picks up on that more quickly than the monitor can.
Volunteers learn the ins and outs of preemie care during training, and they only hold babies who are medically stable. Should something start to go wrong, nurses are only a few feet away. Many of the 700 babies who arrive in the NICU every year go home around their due date, at 40 weeks.
Carly McCallister’s little boy has been in the NICU for three months. He’s not one of the drug-addicted babies. McCallister and her husband hope to bring Cooper home by the beginning of the new year, but if they can’t, they feel comforted by the care he’s receiving.
“Our neighbor is one of the cuddlers,” she said. “A couple of times Matt (her husband) has gone on a Tuesday, and the neighbor is holding Cooper. It warms your heart to know it’s someone we know, and that he’s being taken care of and doesn’t have to lie in bed all the time, and that there are people who love holding babies. It puts comfort and ease in your heart when you can’t be with them.”
Erickson recalls one moment that made him a little misty.
“I was holding a baby, and a man came in. He said he only had 15 minutes for his break and told me to keep holding his baby, that he just wanted to see the baby.”
Questions about bonding often come up during training. Volunteers worry that the babies will bond with them instead of their parents. No such chance, Erickson tells them.
“The important thing is that we’re not a replacement for parents,” he said. “We’re assistants for parents who are not there. We’re simply there to help. Babies take a long time. It’s called attachment. Adults will instantly fall for children, but it doesn’t work the other way around.”
Cuddling drug-addicted babies
Of the 45 to 50 babies in the UCHealth NICU each day, two to four have been exposed to narcotics. This year, 50 to 52 babies have had fetal drug exposure. They experience many of the same withdrawal symptoms as drug-addicted adults: irritability, agitation, jitters and feeding problems. They don’t grow and gain weight as well as other babies, and they can suffer vomiting and diarrhea.
The standard treatment was to score the baby in different areas. If the scores got too high, babies would be given methadone to gradually lessen the symptoms so they could go home after several weeks. But more and more addicted babies were showing up and staying in the hospital longer.
“It was stressful,” Townsend said. “People began to wonder if it was the best way to treat a newborn.”
Yale University doctors wanted to bypass standard treatment and experiment with feeding addicted babies when they were hungry and soothing them when they were agitated, with techniques such as swaddling, a quiet environment, rocking and music. They thought this might lessen or eliminate narcotic treatment and let babies go home sooner. It became known as the ESC evaluation tool: eat, sleep and console.
“It takes a lot of time to rock and console and soothe a baby,” Townsend said. “If parents couldn’t be there, who was going to do this? Our cuddler program stepped up. Our nurses’ office stepped up. Everybody became interested in the success of the program.”
They tried it on a few babies in May and fully transitioned to ESC in June. The results have been dramatic, Townsend said. During the first quarter of the year, the median age of a discharged baby exposed to opioids was 17 days. By the third quarter, it was 6 ½ days. In the first quarter, 71 percent of babies who had been exposed to narcotics were treated with methadone. By the third quarter, that was down to about 25 percent, and morphine was used instead of methadone. Those babies got medication because they still couldn’t eat or sleep well or behave as normal babies, despite the increased cuddling. Length of stay was also down, from 75 percent of babies staying two weeks to 25 percent staying two to three days.
As the program showed undeniable gains, more cuddlers were needed. The cuddler community stepped up, Townsend said. Volunteers were added, and while they had been available during the day, they now work into the evenings. But Erickson, who tries to schedule two cuddlers per shift, has been hard-pressed to find folks who’ll stay past midnight.
“Mom is the best because it improves bonding and breastfeeding,” Townsend said. “But many studies have shown that human touch improves the baby’s heart rate and breathing. She gains weight and grows better. It doesn’t have to be the mother.”
And if babies don’t get that affection? The result isn’t pretty. Kids who grow up in orphanages or other situations without much human touch and interaction have abnormal behavioral development. Touch is important to recognize the human voice, focus and develop motor skills.
“The brain has a lot of plasticity, and some of those could be overcome,” Townsend said. “But a lot of this is critically important in the first few years of life. Early experiences would be very important, and if missed out on as an infant, they might not fully be able to ever overcome it.”