It was the late 1960s in Winston-Salem, N.C., and little Clarence Shuler loved nothing more than basketball.
And when the young Black boy was invited to a white church with a gym where he could shoot hoops, he couldn’t say no. But it wasn’t that simple for a Black boy. An unspoken rule existed: You didn’t go into a white setting by yourself. Racial tensions were high, and the Ku Klux Klan and the Black Panthers were active. Shuler’s father, in particular, was alarmed. As a teen, one of his friends looked at a white girl in South Carolina and was lynched the same day.
Shuler begged and pleaded with his family, though, and was finally granted permission. It was at the church, where he and his buddy were the only two Black kids, that he met a youth pastor who would greatly influence him over the next five decades: Gary Chapman. A few years later, after Chapman preached at a church retreat, Shuler, 16, made a decision that changed his life.
“He said is your life complete or is something missing?” said Shuler, a Colorado Springs author, speaker and diversity training consultant.
“I realized I have a great family who loved me. I was doing well in school. Life was pretty good, but I struggled with being short, with the race issue, a lot of stuff. I thought about suicide at one time. I never heard anybody talk about Christ the way he did. That night I told him I’d like to become a Christian.”
If Chapman’s name is unfamiliar, his body of work likely is not. He’s the New York Times bestselling author of “The 5 Love Languages” series, whose ideas pop up regularly in pop culture. He and Shuler co-wrote the 2019 book “Choose Greatness: 11 Wise Decisions That Brave Young Men Make.” Their second book, “Life Changing Cross-Cultural Friendships: How You Can Help Heal Racial Divides One Relationship at a Time,” will be out in June.
Their own cross-cultural friendship helped motivate the two men to write the book, which is primarily aimed at Christians.
“We’re just soul buddies,” Chapman said. “Our relationship has been so impactful on our lives. What if every Christian had at least one really close friendship with someone of a different race or culture? It could change the climate of the country. We’re not excluding non-Christians, but there’s a mandate in the Bible to love and relate to people, whatever their race or culture.”
When the two first met, they didn’t suspect they were embarking on a lifelong friendship, but it’s brought a richness to their lives and extended families. Chapman’s two children call Shuler their brother, and Shuler’s three daughters call Chapman grandpa.
“I knew he was taking risks back in ’68 and ’70 to be my friend,” Shuler said. “He thought I was taking risks, because I would cross the railroad tracks. A lot of cities, especially in the South, are divided by tracks, racially and culturally. We felt the risks were worth taking.”
Growing a career
After that fateful night at church camp, Shuler’s path wound around many bends to bring him where he is today, a man who’ll have 10 books to his credit by year’s end, including the latest with Chapman and another about managing depression, set to be released in November. Through his business, Building Lasting Relationships, he regularly gives presentations to groups around Colorado and the country, including the Denver Broncos, with titles including “Foundations for Success in Life and Relationships,” “Understanding the Heart of A Woman” and “Relationships: Keys in the Songs of Life.” Upon request, he also preaches, provides secular and nonsecular diversity trainings to organizations and acts as a chaplain for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
His offerings seem diverse, but they all have one thing in common: Shuler helps people with relationships.
“He has a sincere desire to help people,” said Chapman. “He sees how our relationship helped him and how it helped me. And particularly with marriages, he has that desire to help.”
Shuler has written books for singles and married couples, and signs his emails as Dr. Clarence (The Love Doctor) Shuler. Somebody once told him he’d always be the kind of person others would turn to for friendship.
“It’s a blessing,” Shuler said. “I don’t necessarily seek people out to do that, but I’ll sit on a plane and people will tell me their life story.”
But before all that, a much younger Shuler went through rough times. His dad was killed when he was 20, and though Chapman stepped up his role from big brother to father figure, life was hard: “I was on my own and I had lot of issues. I was kind of a rebel.”
At 17, he started preaching. But at 20, he flunked out of Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, Chapman’s alma mater, and was homeless for a while. When Chapman found out, he threatened to pay Shuler a visit if he didn’t pull himself together. Suitably chastened, he graduated with a degree in history from a different school, and began to make a life in Christian work, eventually attending seminary, also at Chapman’s prodding.
“He just loved me,” Shuler said. “He’s just always been in my life. He’s always been checking up on me. He’s been in the lows with me and in the highs.”
Somewhere in his 20s, people started seeking Shuler out to write. First it was Chapman, who wanted him to write a letter to staff at a Winston-Salem church. But it was pastoring for a Black, white and Native American church, where he wrote a regular column, that provided the foundation for success as an author.
His first book, “Winning the Race to Unity” in 1998, explored racial reconciliation, and has been used as a textbook at Oxford University and other schools. He wrote it, he said, as a way to keep his sanity. “A lot of times I was the first Black to work in a white Christian organization,” he said. “Which should have been good, but wasn’t always the case. So I wrote the book for therapy.”
Life in Colorado Springs
Shuler arrived in the Springs in 1995 to work for a Christian organization. Three years later, he left the position, but stayed in town with his wife and daughters.
Much of his work seeks to help people understand and maximize their differences, and to understand that one person’s strengths can balance out another person’s weaknesses: “We’re better together than we are apart,” he said. These are the ideas he covers in “Maximizing Difference,” his diversity trainings. It’s also the name of the new book he’s working on.
“He’s a faith-based leader, and he brings a lot of good biblical support for what he’s trying to share,” said Brad Meuli, president and CEO of Denver Rescue Mission, where Shuler held his four-part training last year. “He can speak to people of all races and really has a kind heart in the way he does that. Race can be a very dividing issue. Clarence tried to bring everyone together.”
Shuler believes the secular community is doing better work to improve race relations, especially after the murder of George Floyd and death of Breonna Taylor. There’s fear around reaching out to each other across the divide, he knows, but he believes a way forward is to encourage people of different races and cultures to make the effort: “It’s kind of like dating. On the first date you get to know them, and whether you like or don’t like them. You learn a lot on a date. The races and the cultures need to date. You don’t have to get married.”
You’ve got to take a risk, he believes. And if you blow it and say the wrong thing, offer a sincere apology. Nobody wants to get rejected, of course, but it can be overcome.
“I say Jesus dealt with rejection, but he had staying power,” Shuler said. “So what if you get rejected? Come back. In Black culture that’s really important. Are you going to be there over the long haul? When you get into the inner city, it really doesn’t matter what color you are. The issue is can I trust you with my life?”
