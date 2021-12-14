Colorado Springs author publishes cookbook with recipes from her former bed and breakfast

If you frequented The French Kitchen prior to the pandemic, you will likely remember Heidi Wigand-Nicely. She was the petite, super cheerful barista pulling espresso drinks.
Working there was just what she needed as she decided what passion she would follow next.
“It was a transition from selling my Fox Run B&B that I had operated for six years,” she said.
In 2019, she left The French Kitchen to pursue an idea that had been bubbling in the back of her mind: writing a cookbook. The result: “Stirring up Memories – Meals & Treats from Fox Run Bed & Breakfast,” published Sept. 14.
It’s more than a cookbook. It includes a collection of stories told around the breakfast table with the many guests who had loved coming to Wigand-Nicely’s cozy B&B home nestled in Black Forest.
“I hosted so many wonderful and interesting people,” she said. “They encouraged me to write a cookbook with the recipes I used at the B&B. But I remembered all the memorable stories and conversations and decided to include them in the pages too.”
She uses recipes from her family of excellent cooks.
“Some of these recipes are passed down from my German grandparents and mother, who were all superb cooks and bakers,” Wigand-Nicey said. “One grandmother baked professionally for Stouffers and worked until she was 86.”
The bonus of the cookbook is how simple the majority of the recipes are — and reliable.
“The recipes I used in the B&B had to be reliable, and many are make-the-day-ahead,” Wigand-Nicely said. “I was up very early to prepare the breakfast, and I had to be efficient so everything would be ready on time.”
She told the story of waking up one morning when she was going to serve a baked breakfast.
“Everything had to be baked that day,” she said. “And my oven wouldn’t heat up — it was broken. I quickly thought of my neighbor who got up early too, and called her to see if I could bring my dishes and bake them there. I packed up the batters and baked at her house and brought everything back in time to serve my guests.”
You have to be flexible when running a B&B, to handle all that can happen in such a business. But after six years, she decided to close that chapter of her life. She sold her home in Black Forest and found a new home in the Briargate area.
“I missed living in the woods,” she said. “I was not used to having neighbors next door, and I missed the quietness. I moved to Woodland Park and I have just the perfect spot.”
While she says she could write three more books with stories from her years meeting and greeting, her next project will not be a cookbook.
“I am further inspired to write about and share another passion of mine, honoring sacred places on our earth,” she hints in her ending acknowledgments. “My dream is to help bring awareness and appreciation of some very special sites, trees and the energy they encompass. ... By caring for our planet, we can all benefit and live more in harmony with it. Stay tuned.”
“Stirring Up Memories” costs $27.95 and makes a wonderful holiday gift. Purchase it by emailing the author at Heidi.wigand.nicely@gmail.com. It’s also available at amazon.com.
